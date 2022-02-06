NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers veteran OLB Shaquil Barrett still expects the team to be contenders despite the retirement of QB Tom Brady and the potential loss of impending free agents this offseason.

“We most definitely are still going to be contenders,” Barrett said, via Buccaneers.com. “We’ve still got a lot of guys on the team who are hungry to have a taste of being in the playoffs, to have a taste of winning a Super Bowl. And I know the front office guys, they loved having a taste of the success that we had. So if anything, it’s a replication. Whoever it takes, we’re going to get those guys, and then the guys are going to make it happen, whatever we have to do. The offense has got to pick it up, the defense has got to pick it up, the special teams — whatever it is, we’re going to make it happen.”

Falcons

According to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell , the Falcons Dameon Pierce, with the are very high on Florida RB, with the Lions , Bills, and Packers also showing a lot of interest in him.

Saints

Per Pro Football Talk, a source with knowledge of the dynamics in the building predicted the Saints would promote DC Dennis Allen to head coach.

to head coach. New Orleans’ final coaching interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is scheduled for Sunday.