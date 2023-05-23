NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner looks like he might have to take a similar NFL journey to success as his father, Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, as like his dad the younger Warner is starting out at the bottom of the totem pole. He discussed what Tampa Bay or another team might be getting with him as a player, highlighting his competitiveness and intelligence.

“I take everything personally. Like I was saying, from that undrafted, that walk-on mentality, every little thing,” Warner said via Pewter Report’s Matt Matera. “Like if the coaches pick somebody else before me, I write that down, if somebody gets more reps than me in this walk-through, I write that down. It’s kind of like that chip on your shoulder, I think just that expression is said a lot so I don’t like saying it, but I just take everything personally… So, I’m competitive like that and I’m the smartest receiver in this draft class. I’ve said it before. They’re going to get a good slot receiver out of me and I’m going to know exactly what to do on every play.”

Buccaneers TE Cade Otton on QB Kyle Trask: “I think I’ve seen him take a step forward in terms of leadership and confidence and I think it shows like on and off the field. You hear pitchers talk about conviction when they throw the ball, and I feel like I see that in Kyle, a little bit more now.” (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Scott Bair of the team website still expects Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson to be a big part of the offense even with the addition of first-round RB Bijan Robinson and the emergence of RB Tyler Allgeier last season, shutting down the idea of the 32-year-old being cut for cap savings.

Bair notes Falcons WR Mack Hollins is pretty locked in as the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart as he fits what the team is looking for in terms of blocking and reliability.

Saints

Saints third-round RB Kendre Miller said he is working on his technique and footwork to prepare for the NFL.

“I’ve just been doing my technique, with steps and different things, while the other running backs are going,” Miller said, via John DeShazier of the team’s official site. “Just trying to get the mechanics down of the different footwork, how it was from college to now. Nothing too hard, but I’m just kind of getting it down. I feel great, but the doctors have got to kind of tone it down, be like, ‘You’re not ready for that now.’ But that’s just the competitiveness in me.”

Saints HC Dennis Allen thinks Miller has a “downhill running style” and enough speed to be successful.

“I like the player, I like his downhill running style,” Allen said. “I think he’s got really good feet, I think he’s got really good contact balance. And he’s got the speed to take it the distance if he breaks free in the open field, so there’s a lot of qualities about him that I like. And look, I don’t know that they used him as much out of the backfield at TCU, but I think he’s got that skill set.”

Miller said he never got to show off his catching skills while at TCU, where he recorded just 29 receptions for 229 yards in three years, but is already working on his receiving with the Saints’ coaches.

“It was something I never got to show,” Miller said. “The coaches here, they’ve got me on the Jugs (machine) and the tennis ball machines. They were like, we knew it was in you, that’s why we drafted you, we know you can catch. Just showing everybody else in the world my ability will be a big thing for me, and I’m ready to get out there and compete. How they use (Kamara, who has 430 career receptions) is kind of unique, and watching film every day, we watch a bunch of clips of him. How they use him in the pass game, that’s pretty cool. I feel like I can step in and pretty much do the same thing.”

New Saints TE Foster Moreau participated in team drills on Tuesday. (NOF Network)