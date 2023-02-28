NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Kyle Trask, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- The Bucs have officially hired Brad Idzik as wide receivers coach, Skip Peete as running backs coach, Thad Lewis as quarterbacks coach and George Edwards as outside linebackers coach. (Aaron Wilson)
- Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says the team is looking for a quarterback to compete with Kyle Trask and has not ruled out selecting one in the draft. (Rick Stroud)
- Licht on Trask: “We were planning on Tom (Brady) not being here forever. So we’ve been planning this for a while but since his retirement so we have a lot of faith in Kyle (Trask). A lot of us are very excited about seeing him get an opportunity to start you know, even get out there…He’s capitalized on these opportunities in the past at Florida. Had a really good senior year. So we took him in the second round for a reason we didn’t take him in the second round to be a third-string quarterback. So I know he’s the only one on the roster right now. We will be adding some other quarterbacks for sure. But we’re very excited about his future.” (Stroud)
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on the team’s expectations after losing QB Tom Brady to retirement: “You know when you lose Tom Brady everybody’s gonna look at it differently as well as they should because he was a great player but we have to play a better team ball all the way around. One guy did not define us as far as how we win this year. I don’t think bringing in one guy or losing one guy should help us go downward. We should be able to play team football and if we played the right way we’ll win the same around.” (Stroud)
- Licht spoke about Brady’s influence on Trask. “Right now he is one of the players that’s working out by himself every day I see him out of my office I see them out the window on the field by himself every day so he’s, I think he’s realized the importance of what he has to do to get to where he wants to be prospects.” (Stroud)
- When asked if Brady was retired for good, Licht responded: “I think he’s got his mind set. He’s happy with his decision and we’re happy for him.” (Dakota Randall)
- Licht on whether Tristan Wirfs could move from right tackle to left tackle: “We haven’t seen it yet in the NFL. I think he has all the traits to do it. If that were the case to do it.” (Stroud)
Falcons
- Josh Kendall of The Athletic notes that while the Falcons don’t have any true cap cuts, it made sense at this time for the team to move on from QB Marcus Mariota in order to save the cap space.
- Fontenot said the following of Mariota: “We really appreciate Marcus and all the things he did while he was here…we just believe we’re doing what’s best for the team at the time but appreciate him and what he did when he was here.” (Stroud)
- According to Mike Rothstein, the Falcons have filled out their staff with the following hires: Steve Jackson as secondary coach, Dave Huxtable Sr. as a defensive assistant, Nick Perry as assistant WR coach, Shawn Flaherty as assistant OL coach, Lanier Goethie as a defensive front specialist, Patrick Kramer as an offensive assistant, Steven King as an offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel as special projects defense, Matt Baker as special teams assistant, Michael Gray as a football analyst, and Mateo Kambui as the Bill Walsh coaching fellow for the offensive line.
Saints
- Justin Melo notes that Tennessee-Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis has met with the Cardinals, Jaguars, and Saints.
