NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports the Buccaneers did not make an offer to S Jordan Whitehead or attempt to match what the Jets offered him, even though they talked him up and told his reps at the Combine they liked the job he did.
- Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis says that QB Tom Brady returning factored into his decision to re-sign with Tampa Bay: “Tom coming back automatically makes us a contender again.” (Sarah Welsh)
Falcons
- The Falcons informed QB Matt Ryan last weekend that they were pursuing Texans QB Deshaun Watson. (Adam Schefter)
Panthers
- ESPN’s Bill Barnwell expects the Panthers to go after DL Matthew Ioannidis following his release by the Commanders on Wednesday.
- ESPN’s David Newton reports the Panthers are promoting run game coordinator Al Holcomb to assistant head coach on defense and RB coach Jeff Nixon to assistant head coach on offense.
- With the Panthers signing RB D’Onta Foreman, David Newton of ESPN points out that Carolina will be able to deploy a power-running scheme with Foreman alongside Chuba Hubbard, which could enable Christian McCaffrey to line up as a slot receiver more often.
- Newton also writes that Foreman’s addition could make it “less likely” that they re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah.
- Panthers G Austin Corbett can also earn another $1 million each year by reaching the Pro Bowl. (Aaron Wilson)
Saints
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports that the Saints’ players are “actively recruiting” Texans QB Deshaun Watson and free-agent LT Terron Armstead is “waiting to see” if Watson winds up being acquired by New Orleans.
- Nick Underhill reports that Saints S Marcus Maye is ahead of schedule in his recovery from an Achilles’ injury and is expected to be fully cleared by training camp.
