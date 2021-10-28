NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles said they are not just focusing on Saints QB Jameis Winston when preparing for Week 8: “We’re not just playing against Jameis, he’s got 10 other guys over there that play damn good football…We got to get ready for the Saints, not just Jameis.” (Rick Stroud)
Panthers
- Panthers OC Joe Brady said recently signed practice squad WR Willie Snead “could be an option” for Week 8. (Joe Person)
- Panthers LB Shaq Thompson was uncertain whether he would play in Week 8 and said his status will be determined on Saturday. (Joe Person)
- Panthers DC Phil Snow believes Thompson will play but be in a limited role. (Joe Person)
- Panthers QB Sam Darnold isn’t thinking about the QB Deshaun Watson trade rumors: “I’m not worried about it. I’m worried bout doing my job every single day.” (David Newton)
- Darnold added he needs to get his footwork right to get back into a rhythm. (Newton)
Saints
- Saints HC Sean Payton said it was hard to determine whether the Texans had any interest in trading RB Mark Ingram prior to acquiring him on Thursday: “A player like that, it’s hard to gauge if a team has any interest.” (Amie Just)
- Payton said he spoke with GM Mickey Loomis about trading for Ingram while in Seattle for Week 7’s Monday night game.
- Payton said Ingram will be eligible to practice on Friday.
- As for Ingram playing in Week 8, Payton responded: “Absolutely.” (Nick Underhill)
- Nick Underhill reports that Saints G Andrus Peat is scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn pectoral on Friday.
- According to TexansCap, the Saints take on a $1,083,334 cap charge by trading for RB Mark Ingram. Ingram also has $500,000 in rushing yards incentives available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!