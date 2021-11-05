NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Buccaneers as a potential sleeper to watch for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Panthers
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule said he wants to remain focused on the game plan when asked if Week 9’s game against the Patriots is a “measuring stick” for the organization: “I try to be really disciplined about staying focused on the game plan, the football and all the things that are right in front of me and not getting caught up in the outside things. Every time I’ve ever done that, I say to myself, ‘why did I caught up in these things?’ He was laughing as he said that last part.” (Mike Giardi)
- Rhule said RB Christian McCaffrey wouldn’t receive an excessive workload over “40- to 50-plays” if he is active for Week 9. (David Newton)
- The Athletic’s Joe Person writes it seems like a no-brainer for the Panthers to extend DE Haason Reddick. Carolina got him on a cheap one-year deal because the league thought his 12.5 sacks in 2020 were a fluke, but so far in 2021 Reddick already has 7.5 sacks.
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Panthers as one of the six best fits for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Saints
- Saints QB Trevor Siemian, who is set to start Week 9, said he has “a lot of confidence” in his ability to lead New Orleans’ offense: “I’ve had a lot of confidence in myself to play. I didn’t know if it was gonna happen or when it was gonna happen, but I knew I’d be ready. And here we are. So I expect to play well, just like everyone else on this team. That’s my mindset.” (Mike Triplett)
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Saints as one of the six best fits for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!