NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the NFL fined Buccaneers LB Devin White twice, $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $15,450 for unnecessary roughness.
- Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles and OC Byron Leftwich are on the NFL’s list of recommended minority candidates for head coaching job openings later this year.
Panthers
- Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule on the team’s quarterback situation: “I don’t want to lay it all on one guy, but we can’t keep throwing the ball up in the air. We can’t keep doing that.” (Joseph Person)
- Panthers’ LB Haason Reddick on Patriots’ QB Mac Jones’ ankle twist on DE Brian Burns following an interception: “I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully it’s something the league addresses.” (Person)
- Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold following the loss: “As far as I know, I’m the starting quarterback.” (Darin Gantt)
Saints
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Saints are a team worth watching for former Browns WR Odell Beckham. The interest is obviously there from New Orleans’ side and Beckham has roots in Louisiana. Rapoport expects Beckham to clear waivers.
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes the Saints, Seahawks and 49ers are believed to be the team’s to watch for Beckham, and out of that trio it’s believed Beckham prefers Seattle.
- Saints’ HC Sean Payton after the team’s loss on Sunday: “We didn’t do the things that winning teams do consistently in our league. And that starts with coaching, starts with me. Too many penalties, too many long-yardage situations on offense.” (Mike Triplett)
- Payton did say he was impressed with some of QB Trevor Siemian‘s throws: “Played with poise. I thought overall it was good. I thought we dropped a few balls – more than our fair share.” (Triplett)
- Payton said there were no thoughts about changing to QB Taysom Hill when he subbed in for Siemian. (Luke Johnson)
- Saints’ S Malcolm Jenkins commented on the state of the team after their loss: “When we execute, we can play with anybody. So the biggest thing for us that I say we don’t like is the inconsistency. We’re a team that doesn’t make excuses.” (John Hendrix)
