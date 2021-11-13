NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady thinks the team can improve in multiple areas and mentioned that they need to continue communicating well.

“I don’t think there’s one area where I think that we can’t be better,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “Everything, I think we can improve. A lot of it is just great communication, us being on the same page. You’ve just got to continue to talk through things. As much as we think we’ve been together, we really haven’t been together that long. I was with players for seven, eight years, 10 years, where nothing needs to be said. We’ve only been together a year-and-a-half. The meetings are important, the walk-throughs are important, practices are important — just being in constant communication with everything to try to improve everything that we’re doing.”

Regarding Tampa Bay’s Week 10 matchup with Washington, Brady recalled last season’s NFC Wild Card game and pointed out they have a talented defensive front.

“It was a tough game. They were down but never out, and they made a lot of really clutch plays,” Brady said. “A lot of guys really played good football for them. It’s a really great defensive front. There are some young players, but it’s all like fourth year, fifth year, sixth year. It’s a very young defense in that aspect, there are no 12-year guys and they’ve got some young guys that are really talented players.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said Cam Newton feels he can put Carolina’s talent level “over the top,” while the general manager is excited for QB P.J. Walker to start in Week 10.

“He’s [Newton] coming in looking to help us. He thinks he can put us over the top,” Fitterer said, via PanthersWire. “We’re excited about P.J. [Walker] coming out this week and playing for us, and I think he’s gonna do some really good things for us. Um, ya know, Sam’s gonna go,” he then paused for a second. “Uh, ya know, we’re gonna have to do something here with Sam.”

Fitterer is confident that OC Joe Brady will structure a successful offensive game plan around Newton, Walker, and Sam Darnold once he returns.

“Joe’s gonna get with him [Newton] and tailor this offense to fit him when he’s in there. He’s gonna do the same thing when P.J.’s in there, he’ll do the same thing when Matt Barkley’s in there,” Fitterer stated. “And if Sam comes back, he’ll do it with him as well.”

Panthers’ QB Cam Newton‘s deal with the team includes a signing bonus of $2.25 million, a base salary of $2.25 million guaranteed, per-game roster bonuses of $187,500, $500,000 for each playoff win, $1.5 million for a Super Bowl win, and $1 million for a Super Bowl MVP. This means that the total value of the contract can swell up to $10 million. (Field Yates)

Saints

According to Jordan Schultz, Saints HC Sean Payton is preparing to be without RB Alvin Kamara (knee) for Week 10.

is preparing to be without RB (knee) for Week 10. Payton indicated that rookie DE Payton Turner could return at some point this season after being placed on the injured reserve on Thursday. (Katherine Terrell)