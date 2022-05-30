NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs DE William Gholston believes that rookie DL Logan Hall has all the physical tools needed to be exceptional along the team’s defensive line.

“I can give you my opinion on Hall. He is THAT guy,” Gholston said, via Pewter Report. “Logan is like that. His versatility, I think he can play inside and out. I think he can play my position [and] Suh’s position. His explosiveness and how well he moves, to be that big, I was shocked. Because I don’t necessarily see guys my size and stature all the time. And he’s the same size as me, but he moves.”

Gholston compared Hall’s explosiveness to former Bucs DE Noah Spence.

“I know you guys probably remember Noah Spence, but he moves like Noah. He moves like Noah Spence,” Gholston said. “And I’m like ‘Yo, this dude is 270-plus moving like a little fish out there.’ It’s exciting to see and he’s retaining information as well. I have really high hopes for this guy. I think he’s going to be able to produce.”

Gholston went even as far as to compare Hall to a more athletic version of Cardinals DE J.J. Watt.

“I haven’t seen him in pads. I don’t know why I’m so excited about him, but man, I see the dog in him,” Gholston said. “You really see the dog with the pads, but I see the dog, I see the fight. He is so big and slippery. He’s an even more athletic J.J. Watt in his prime.”

According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers WR Travis Jonsen was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence on Monday morning.

Panthers

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo raved about QB Matt Corral, telling the rookie that he loved him from the beginning of the draft process and that he hit the lottery when he was selected by Carolina.

“Liked his arm strength and his accuracy his really good,” McAdoo said, via PanthersWire.com. “He’s got good feet and athleticism, good rhythm in his body. He’s got good speed. I think he has a chance to be really unique.”

“Let me tell you something, you hit the lotto coming here, man,” McAdoo told Corral. “I loved you from the beginning. All right, we’re going to get you in here, we’re going to get you spinning it, you’re gonna have a lot of fun in the process.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that not everyone in the Panthers organization is sold on a trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

Saints

Saints QB Jameis Winston had high praise of first-round WR Chris Olave : “Smooth as the other side of the pillow. Just real smooth. He can get in and out of breaks very well. Electric, and smart, man. He’s a guy that’s always asking questions. He’s a guy that wants to know how you want it, and I really respect that.” (Katherine Terrell)

had high praise of first-round WR : “Smooth as the other side of the pillow. Just real smooth. He can get in and out of breaks very well. Electric, and smart, man. He’s a guy that’s always asking questions. He’s a guy that wants to know how you want it, and I really respect that.” (Katherine Terrell) Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football reports that Saints QB Winston is walking with a noticeable limp during OTA sessions.