NFC Notes: Bucky Irving, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers rookie RB Bucky Irving has taken off in the last few weeks, including a career-high 152 yards in the win over Carolina in Week 13. Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles feels Irving has thrived because of his experience in the offense and his ability to make plays as a runner or receiver.

“He’s getting more comfortable with the offense,” Bowles said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “The more comfortable he gets, the more you can give him, the more he can do. Like you said, both (Irving and Rachaad White) are running well – we’re happy with both of them. Bucky has a skill you can’t teach — he can make people miss in the hole. He’s tough on the inside. Rachaad had a big run at the end of the game, as well. Using them both together seems to be working out for us.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris on TE Kyle Pitts ‘ recent production dip: “That was tough yesterday. Kyle had a lot of really good one-on-one winners. He had some real opportunities out there on some really good routes. We missed him on a few. He’s a man-to-man beater.” (Josh Kendall)

on TE ‘ recent production dip: (Josh Kendall) Morris continued: “He won some big-time routes yesterday versus Derwin James that didn’t show up on the stat sheet. On the under route, we’d like to see a better route there but he really did have some good production from a route-running standpoint that was not rewarded.” (Kendall)

(Kendall) Morris reiterated his faith in QB Kirk Cousins after a four-interception game: “I have no doubt in my mind he’s going to bounce back and be ready to go, especially against his former team.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young has looked much more like a future franchise quarterback since getting back in the lineup for QB Andy Dalton. Despite his desire to be a starter in this league, Dalton is happy for Young and spoke on the improvements he’s made this time around.

“Our relationship and friendship is so strong that I want him to feel it, experience it and have all that. Now, it doesn’t take away the fact that I would love to be playing,” Dalton said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “But that’s nothing that is holding me back from supporting everything that he’s doing. I love seeing him make the plays that he’s been able to make.”

“The biggest thing he’s doing right now is he’s playing on time, and he has really used his feet as a weapon. I think that’s shown up in the last several weeks with him extending plays and doing things that allowed us to have some success.”