NFC Notes: Budda Baker, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy is currently planning to attend offseason workouts and is doing well following his below surgery in March.

“Just being back around the guys, continue my rehab, and get after the playbook,” Purdy told The Athletic. “So it will be simple in that regard. Just working on some simple things like the range of motion and slowly integrating things to get the strength back. But for the most part, everything is going as planned. And every week I feel like I’m getting better.”

Purdy also said there is no awkwardness between himself and QB Trey Lance, despite the fact that both will likely be competing for the team’s starting job.

“We’ve been shooting each other texts and keeping up and making sure we’re all good,” Purdy said. “He obviously has reached out a bunch since my surgery and (during) the recovery process, making sure things are good. I know he’s throwing and looking great down in Texas. So I’m really excited for him. And we’re all excited to get back together in California and start learning the playbook together and helping each other out. We obviously want what’s best for each other. We’re in a lot of contact, texting each other all the time. It’s been great.” Cardinals Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the trade value for Cardinals S Budda Baker is probably in the neighborhood of a second or third-round pick, depending on how badly he would want a new deal from a new team.

is probably in the neighborhood of a second or third-round pick, depending on how badly he would want a new deal from a new team. Breer notes Baker is a little wary of the regime change with the Cardinals, having had three difference head coaches in his first three seasons. Rams Rams QB Matthew Stafford says he is healthy and ready for OTAs: “I’m not 25, but I definitely feel good.” (Sarah Barshop)