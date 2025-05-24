NFC Notes: Cade Otton, Jeff Ulbrich, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers TE Cade Otton is coming off a career year in 2024 after recording highs of 59 receptions and 600 yards. TEs coach Justin Peelle said Otton is already looking better than last season.

“He plays a lot of snaps, but he continues to get better,” Peelle said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s site. “He has looked the best that I have seen him, and he looks a lot better right now than he did last year just because he is more confident in what we are doing, and he is playing faster…The ball just finds him.”

Falcons

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich‘s son, Jax, created quite the stir around the league following the prank call fiasco during the 2025 NFL Draft with Shedeur Sanders. Ulbrich said he never felt his job was at risk after the situation played out, and he’s felt “great support” from Atlanta’s ownership.

“In all honesty, I never went there, but I felt nothing but support from the organization in every single way — from the people that worked the line in the cafeteria to [owner Arthur Blank] himself, all of them,” Ulbrich said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “I felt great support from him. It was one of the biggest reasons, in all honesty, that I came back here, because of the organization and what I think of this building.”

Ulbrich is confident the situation will be a character-building moment for his son.

“We’re still working through that, but it was a challenge for our family,” Ulbrich said. “But it’s a challenge that everyone in our family’s up for. And like I said, it’s going to make my son better because of it. He will.”

Ulbrich mentioned that the draft weekend was a “roller coaster of emotions” with landing players they wanted and the stress brought along from his son’s orchestrated prank calls.

“I mean, it was a roller coaster of emotions,” Ulbrich said. “It was great joy and elation, and so rare in the draft that things fall to you in that way. … And then obviously we had some challenges from a football perspective and from a building perspective and, for me, from a personal perspective and for my family. But it’s all the things that I’m convinced that make you stronger. I do. And I live by that and my family lives by that. And because of that, we’ll be better off because of all this.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales was pleased upon seeing the team’s schedule for the 2025 season.

“I honestly, I love every game, and so I just think there’s such great teachable moments from each game,” Canales said, via the team website. “I love seeing the teams—I love seeing Buffalo coming in here, and I love seeing the teams that have played really well so that we can see who we are against the best. Certainly, the end of the season, when it comes down to crunch time, playing the Bucs a couple of times right there, the quality control in me kind of sees that and goes, ‘OK, well, I won’t have a lot to break down when we play them the next time,’ And as a play caller, it’s like, ‘Shoot, what plays didn’t we call in the first one?’ Start with those, and then we’ll add a couple more. So, it does help with the preparation in that regard. But it does make it challenging because you know that they have the same advantage on the other side when you play each other that closely together. I’m talking about the preseason games that way and the opportunity to figure out who’s going to make our team, who are the guys that are going to emerge and make plays for us that we can count on. So, hopefully, I can create high stakes for all the games.”