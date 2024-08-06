NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus has been walking a line between praising the obvious potential first-round QB Caleb Williams has with cautioning observers about the learning curve every rookie faces. For instance, Williams is still working on mastering the footwork required to hand the ball off to the running back from under center. Still, it’s clear there’s a lot of excitement around the offense.

“He’s a one-plus-one-equals-three multiplier guy,” Eberflus said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “And I’m starting to see, as he gets more comfortable in the offense, he’s starting to be able to do that. But we’re going to have to play good around him. The skill level on offense has got to play well around him, the line has to play well, the running backs got to play well, the defense has got to play well, and special teams has got to play well around a rookie quarterback. And we all know that and we’re holding ourselves accountable to do that.”

Graziano mentions Bears WR Keenan Allen has changed agents but it’s more likely the team waits until after the season to discuss a new contract with him.

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams had his rookie season derailed by a torn ACL in the final game of his college career that left him rehabbing for most of his rookie year. His second year didn’t get off to a good start due to a gambling suspension. But in his third year, Williams has been available and practicing — and that seems to have sparked a real jump from the former first-rounder.

“He needs to be a guy that does and not a guy that just watches and listens,” Lions OC Ben Johnson said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “So it’s not that that time was a waste, but we’re seeing much bigger gains now that we can finally get him out there full-speed. This has been the first offseason where we as a staff have been able to sit down and really plan on him being a major component of the offense.”

Johnson said Williams’ speed has always been one of his trump cards and his biggest asset to the offense. But he added he’s making strides as a complete receiver as well.

“It’s rare linear speed, but also he’s got quickness, he’s got run-after-catch ability, and his hands have improved significantly since when he first got here,” Johnson said. “Maybe earlier on I’d have been a little more concerned about throws inside the hashes or inside the numbers with him, but it’s gotten to the point where you don’t bat an eye giving him those types of throws now, where he’s coming back and meeting the football in the air. So he’s really grown, and it’s been fun to watch him flourish.”

Graziano says on the defensive side of the ball, Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike has made a similar leap as Williams and has the staff excited for the upcoming season.

Graziano notes Lions K Jake Bates has had some serious struggles during training camp and it could take the team back to the drawing board at the position.

Packers

Packers RB AJ Dillon isn’t worried about the competition the team added to the running back room this offseason and is focused on improving his own game and being the best possible player for the team.

“Shoot, I don’t view it in really any way,” Dillon said, via The Athletic. “I just view it as being an older guy in my room and I got a chance to help out two rookies that we just brought in … I compete on the field and I compete by me going out there, my actions. I’m not gonna compete against another man and try to put him down or anything like that. I want everybody in that room to be as successful as they can.”

Packers rookie RB Marshawn Lloyd said Dillon has been the perfect mentor for not only him but fellow RB Josh Jacobs as well.

“AJ knows everything,” Lloyd said. “He knows the whole playbook. He helps me and Josh, so if we need something, we’ll go to AJ. AJ’s just so supportive. He’s a massive human being. He helps us throughout everything. If I do something good on the field, he’ll let me know I do something good. If something was like ehh, he’ll let me know. It’s good to have a guy like AJ to be able to help me throughout this whole time.”

Packers OC Adam Stenavich echoed HC Matt LaFleur‘s statement when he said that Dillon was in the best shape of his life.

“I noticed when he walked in the door the first day of OTAs, I was like, ‘Whoa,’” Stenavich said of Dillon. “He looks just chiseled, more strong than he’s ever looked, and he’s been running the ball hard. It’s been good to see. Yeah, anytime you can have Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon, that’s a pretty good one-two combination right there, so I’m excited to see those guys this year.”

Zach Kruse of USA Today revealed that Jacobs is recovering from a minor groin issue and is expected to return to practice on Tuesday with no limitations.