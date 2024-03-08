NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears have the number one overall pick in the draft this year and some feel USC QB Caleb Williams is a unanimous number one pick in a lot of drafts. However, Chicago GM Ryan Poles was more impressed by the depth of a different position group at the Combine.

“The one that stands out it to me is the tackle class,” Poles said, via CBS Sports. “The tackle class is really deep this year with a ton of talent. Young, strong, big, all the measurables that you need to play the right way.”

The Bears announced they are hiring Corey Ruff for their newly created position of senior vice president of strategy & analytics and chief of staff.

Lions

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are scheduled to host Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd for a pre-draft visit.

Packers

The Packers have been tremendous when it comes to finding quarterbacks, with the latest being QB Jordan Love who started to put it together to end 2023. Green Bay has done more than just draft quarterbacks of late, as 10 of 11 2022 picks are on the roster while 10 of 13 2023 picks played big roles in year one.

“I don’t think that we did something magical … all of a sudden,” GM Brian Gutekunst said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I think a lot of it is the opportunity that they were given, and I think that’s really important. It’s tough as a young player in this league to earn your opportunities and capitalize on them and let that grow. Our team, what we were doing with our football team, allowed for a lot of that opportunity. And, again, it’s a credit to those guys for seizing that opportunity and doing what they did.”

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf grew up around the Packers’ organization as his dad was the GM in 1992, and he even got his start with Green Bay in 2005.

“I think the scouting process that I grew up with — that [Packers general manager] Brian Gutekunst continues to employ — has been really good,” Wolf said. “They’ve been fortunate enough to sit Rodgers and sit Love for [three seasons each] and that’s been able to help them. I wouldn’t say that that applies to every quarterback, but it certainly helps them.”