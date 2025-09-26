NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Micah Parsons, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears are coming off a big 31-14 win over the Cowboys to give Chicago its first win of the season. Ben Johnson highly praised QB Caleb Williams after he recorded 298 passing yards and four touchdowns.

“Thought a number of guys played really outstanding football,” Johnson said, via BearsWire. “One of the two game balls went to Caleb. I’m looking at his numbers — 142.6 pass rating and four touchdowns. I thought he was good. And the thing that you don’t see on the stat sheet is he’s getting a lot more comfortable calling those plays in the huddle. We were able to get out of the huddle a little bit faster, and we were able to get on the line and operate a little bit cleaner as well. I was proud of him for that.”

Packers

Packers LB Micah Parsons said that he has no animosity towards Dallas and there’s no hard feelings with him being traded to Green Bay.

“There’s a lot of things I can consider disrespectful, like this process, but I wouldn’t say the tribute is one of them,” Parsons said, via PFT. “I would say I just think hard feelings there maybe for them. For me, I’m happy where I’m at, and we’ve got a really good football team, so I guess I can [receive] my tribute in a win. I hope.”

Vikings

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin isn’t discounting Vikings QB Carson Wentz and said that he expects him to operate efficiently within Minnesota’s system.

“That certainly has our attention,” Tomlin said, via Around The NFL. “He’s a grizzly veteran. Oftentimes, particularly when you have a young, inexperienced quarterback, there’s some big-time benefits of playing with a vet backup. The veteran guy oftentimes does the intangible components of the job very well. … They oftentimes are able to carry more schematic responsibility and so forth at the line of scrimmage. So, I don’t necessarily view it as a negative thing for the Minnesota Vikings, at least in the short term, that Carson is playing for them.”

Tomlin pointed out the talent around Wentz, which makes his life easier and should elevate his level of play.

“He certainly has a full repertoire of targets available to him. The return of Jordan Addison, I think, is significant,” Tomlin said. “Certainly, (Justin) Jefferson is a man to be reckoned with, good 50/50 ball guy, tough, good after the catch, as well. T.J. (Hockenson) at the tight end is a challenge. So, Carson has a nice arsenal of people to throw the ball to.“