NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Nathaniel Hackett, Bears, Cardinals, Packers

Bears

When appearing on Raiders DE Maxx Crosby‘s podcast, The Rush, Bears QB Caleb Williams said that he is eager to get back to the team facility and start preparing for 2026.

“I’m actually itching to get back, to be honest,” Williams said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I’m fighting myself right now because I do know that rest and getting away is extremely important, so I’m fighting the urge right now. [The] fire is burning.”

Williams wants Chicago’s offense to be the best in the league next season.

“I really want to become the greatest offense this year,” Williams said. “So that’s really on my mind. Being able to find ways to put up points every single time we’re out there. Whatever that comes down to. And I think that starts with … getting these completions, starting drives, getting drives going and then helping with protection or making sure that [I’m] delivering some easy what we call ‘runner balls’ and getting these drives going and scoring.”

Cardinals

Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hackett hopes to be a sounding board for HC Mike LaFleur and will assist him in perfecting his scheme.

“For me, it’s all about being there for [LaFleur], helping him develop the plans, helping him develop anything that he needs and make it so that he can be the best version of himself,” Hackett said, via Around The NFL.

LaFleur added that Hackett was his top choice from the start of the interview process.

“He’s been very successful. He’s very thought of, particularly within our profession,” LaFleur said. “If you guys believe one thing from this press conference, it is, literally, I wanted him and nobody else, and he’s here.”

Hackett originally took the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach job but accepted Arizona’s offer to become the offensive coordinator, even if he’s not calling plays.

“I don’t even look at it as a split. For me, my goal, no matter what the role is, is that the entire staff understands the plan and can call the game the exact same way,” Hackett said. “That’s really, in essence, what you’re looking for. It doesn’t matter who’s got the paper, doesn’t matter who’s got the microphone to the quarterback — everybody’s gonna call it the same way. So, I think, it’s more about doing whatever I can do to help Mike get to that place (where) he’s got a ‘can’t stop me’ mentality and he’s feeling it when he’s out there and being able to call the plays and dial it up and the quarterback knows that.”

Packers

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic doesn’t expect the Packers to make a big move at CB in the offseason due to GM Brian Gutekunst’s praise of CBs Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine .

praise of CBs and . Though Schneidman thinks Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum is the perfect free agent target fit-wise, he thinks the cost will be far too much and pivots to re-signing OT Sean Rhyan as a more realistic option.

is the perfect free agent target fit-wise, he thinks the cost will be far too much and pivots to re-signing OT as a more realistic option. Schneidman says he “would be surprised” if DE Rashan Gary is on the roster next season, as his near $28 million cap hit would be the second-highest on the team, and they could save about $11 million in cap space with a release.