NFC Notes: Cameron Jordan, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Tori McElhaney of the team’s official site takes a projection of the Falcons’ 53-man roster.

McElhaney expects Atlanta to cut RB Carlos Washington, but attempt to re-sign him to the practice squad.

McElhaney has the Falcons keeping just five receivers, including Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge and Casey Washington.

, , , and . At tight end, McElhaney has Atlanta keeping four players including backend TEs Ross Dwelley and John FitzPatrick.

Panthers

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson said the team will of course miss former OLB Brian Burns this year but he has confidence in his replacements, including veteran OLB Jadeveon Clowney and former UDFAs Eku Leota and Luiji Vilain.

“Ah, forget Burns. We don’t need Burns,” Thompson joked via USA Today’s Anthony Rizzuti. “That’s my guy. I’ma miss him. Hope he does well out there in New York. I’m happy for him. He got paid and stuff like that.”

“But it’s not about Burns right now. We got [Jadeveon] Clowney, we got all these other guys coming in here, learning this defense and excelling at this defense. I’m happy to be out here with these guys, sharing the same field with these guys. Be out there for Clowney, be his secure blanket. If he doesn’t know something just go out there, talk to him, make sure he understands his technique and stuff like that. But not just him. The young guys — Eku, Luiji and all the guys that are outside ‘backers.”

Saints

Saints DE Cameron Jordan said he trimmed weight this offseason in an effort to produce more for the team.

“The name of the game is whatever we’ve been doing has not been enough, so we have to be able to do more. If you’re not willing to embrace that, beat it,” Jordan said, via PFT. “I slimmed down for me. At some point, I feel like I faced mortality last year with the injury. I was like, let’s be the best version of me and so I came in how I came in. Conditioning has never been an issue for me, being able to play 17 games hasn’t been an issue and so now I just want to be the best version of me. So, whatever that takes. It’s a season of more. Whatever it takes to give more.”

Saints HC Dennis Allen said fifth-round LB Jaylan Ford left Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury, per Mike Triplett.