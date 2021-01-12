NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck revealed on Instagram he tore his ACL and is having surgery to repair it this week.
49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows writes that the 49ers could face some steep competition for FB Kyle Juszczyk given eight teams were bidding for him the last time he was on the market. He doesn’t expect the 49ers to get away with any kind of discount if they want to keep him.
- Barrows adds that RB Jeff Wilson is a strong candidate to be back on the second-round tender as a restricted free agent. While San Francisco could use a high pick on a back, Barrows thinks they’ll continue to look for bargains in free agency and late in the draft.
- If Texans QB Deshaun Watson does force a trade, the Athletic’s Aaron Reiss thinks the Dolphins, Panthers and 49ers would be the teams he’d be most interested in waiving his no-trade clause for to facilitate a deal.
Rams
- ESPN’s Field Yates highlights Rams S John Johnson as someone positioned to do well in free agency, with Johnson potentially looking at a salary near the top of the market for his position at $14 million a year or more.
Seahawks
- Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll would like to re-sign DE Benson Mayowa and is “counting on” the return of DE Carlos Dunlap: “That’s the main focus: make sure this pass rush comes back intact. We can grow from there.” (Brady Henderson)
- Seahawks’ WR Phillip Dorsett also remains in the plans for 2021, according to Carroll: “I talked to Phil yesterday. We’re just like throwing this season out. It didn’t work out for him and [let’s] bring him back, let’s start all over again with all the same high hopes. He’s a really interesting player. He’s got great speed, he’s really bright, he’s really talented. We love the kid.” (Henderson)