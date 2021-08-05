NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said WRs Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella are not competing for a roster spot against each other: “I don’t think that they’re vying for the same roster spot.” (Josh Weinfuss)

49ers

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk has noticed a difference amongst the offensive line. Notably, almost all five starters exceed the 300 lb mark.

“I have noticed a difference in the makeup of the offensive line,” Juszczyk said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “It was evident in OTAs. … When you get in the huddle it’s, ‘Wow, we’ve got quite the group in front of us.’”

Barrows notes DT Kentavius Street has been filling in with the first-team while second-year DT Javon Kinlaw has been limited with a knee injury.

“He’s been consistent in the backfield in disrupting run plays,” DC DeMeco Ryans said when asked about Street’s new status on the line. “Also being able to react quicker on a pass play. This is the first year for Street that he really hasn’t had to be concerned about rehabbing or focused on injury, right? So he’s had this offseason to really work his tail off, to really put together a good training camp. And he’s off to a really great start.”

Barrows pointed out that veteran DE Arden Key has impressed early in camp, while Ryans is excited to see what the pass rusher can do during padded practices.

“He’s a long guy who can run, can bend really well,” Ryans said of Key. “You see he scooped up a fumble, ran it back for a touchdown. So he’s a guy who can make plays for us. I’m excited to put on the pads and get in again. I’m excited to see where he fits in our scheme and where he can help us.”

Seahawks

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports Seahawks OT Brandon Shell took first-team reps at right tackle with OT Cedric Ogbuehi out, while OL Ethan Pocic got starting snaps at center over OL Kyle Fuller .

took first-team reps at right tackle with OT out, while OL got starting snaps at center over OL . Seahawks QB Sean Mannion said OC Shane Waldron ‘s offense is different than the Rams’ offense: “I think it helps as a starting point but the thing is there is also a lot of differences, too. That’s why I kind of say familiarity. It’s definitely not the same. But there are certain things that are similar to what we had done in LA when we were together.” (Bob Condotta)

said second-round WR had his shoes altered to help deal with his toe injury, and he’s running well since: “He felt great about it, didn’t feel a thing. So he’s got to build up some days of conditioning and start to figure out when we can get him back out.” (Brady Henderson) Carroll added DL Robert Nkemdiche has a groin injury, Ogbuehi has a shoulder injury and LB Cody Barton has a quad injury. (Henderson)