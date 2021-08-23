NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye highlights Cardinals WR Andy Isabella as a player who could be available for the right price, though Arizona isn’t openly shopping him.

49ers

49ers first-round QB Trey Lance had another impressive showing in a preseason game, leading to more questions about when he could enter the lineup ahead of incumbent starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo. However, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he still isn’t ready to announce his Week 1 starter.

“No, I’m not ready to make an announcement,” Shanahan said via Cam Inman, then adding when asked when he’ll make the announcement. “Whenever I feel like it. … It’s hard for me to give a date. It’s based off when we know and when we feel like naming it. I promise it will be by that Sunday.”

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows explains Shanahan doesn’t want to tip their hand to their Week 1 opponent, the Lions, about who the starting quarterback will be, as there are still three weeks to go.

He adds Shanahan also likes keeping the pressure on Garoppolo, as he believes it makes him play better.

Shanahan added both DT Maurice Hurst (high ankle sprain) and LB Mychal Kendricks (turf toe) will be out “a while.” (Matt Maiocco)

(high ankle sprain) and LB (turf toe) will be out “a while.” (Matt Maiocco) Lance said he isn’t focused on winning the starting job: “Zero. I’m just focused on getting better and learning as much as I can. We have such a great quarterback room and locker room, guys I can learn from, on and the field.” (Inman)

Seahawks

Per the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas is making a hard push for the No. 3 running back job with his work on special teams and third down.

is making a hard push for the No. 3 running back job with his work on special teams and third down. Dugar adds young receivers Aaron Fuller, Cade Johnson and Connor Wedington are making interesting bids for potential practice squad spots.