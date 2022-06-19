NFC Notes: Cardinals, Allen Robinson, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said that the team needs LB Zaven Collins and LB Isaiah Simmons to play big roles for them this year.

“It’s their time…they have to help us,” Joseph said, via SI.com. “Both guys are physically gifted so we have to get them ready to play because we need them.”

Collins will take over the Mike linebacker role, which is essentially the quarterback of the defense, so in addition to having to prepare schematically for what he’s being asked to do, he will also be handling the majority of the communication coming from the sidelines. The mental part of the position will be the biggest learning curve for Collins.

“He is definitely getting better.” Joseph said. “He is getting more comfortable making calls and that’s the biggest job with the Mike ‘backer. Obviously he can run, he can tackle, he can cover guys, but the mental part is a big job for a young guy.”

Joseph wants to see more consistency from Simmons’ game, adding that he has the ability to make all the plays necessary, it’s about not giving up chunk plays in between.

“Watching him last year he made plays, but now he has to make consistent plays and not give up plays and that’s his next challenge,” Joseph said.

Joseph added that while Simmons has the ability to play some safety, he will mostly be a linebacker for the team.

“He has a special skill set and he can play some safety and play some ‘backer, but he’s a linebacker first,” Joseph said.

Ra ms

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he’s been “very, very impressed” with WR Allen Robinson this offseason and thinks he already has a good understanding of their system.

“The one thing I am getting, being able to stand on the sideline some or really just taking the time between plays with jog-through and all that, just being able to just talk to him and talk him through things — I’ve been, very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense, his understanding,” Stafford said, via the teams’ Youtube. “Even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something — he heard this and thought that. And I’m like, that’s a great thought. And it’s really productive growth for him in our offense. So, I’m excited to see what he can do. And that room is a pretty special room as you look at it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks defensive assistant Sean Desai said that they’ll be able to use some of the philosophies he and DC Clint Hurtt learned while coaching under former Broncos HC Vic Fangio.

“One thing we gotta understand, this is still the Pete Carroll, Clint Hurtt defense we’re going to be seeing in 2022,” Desai said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “They’re going to have their stamps on it — as they should. They’ve earned that right. Clint has earned that right. There’s some flavors we’ll be able to bring in from my past experiences, and obviously Clint has been with Vic also. We’ll be able to bring in some different philosophies and different ways of doing things schematically. You should be able to identify a Clint Hurtt-led defense this year.”

Seahawks secondary coach Karl Scott believes Desai will help ensure that each of their players will understand their assignments.

“Those guys, by all means, will ensure the guys in front of them know what they’re doing,” Scott said.

Scott is confident that the presence of safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams allows the Seahawks to execute their defensive system.

“With those two, we can get done what we want to get done because at the end of the day, both of those guys are true football players,” Scott said. “Where a guy might excel or be better in this position, offenses nowadays can dictate where they want you. So, if he’s great at that position and only that position, the offense can dictate to get you out of that position, so that’s where we want to stay away from: being able to pinpoint exactly where six (Diggs) is or where 33 (Adams) is and really make it hard on quarterbacks after the ball is snapped.”