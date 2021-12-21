NFC Notes: Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones

Cardinals Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury explained that adversity is simply something every team has to deal with and cited the Chiefs as an example of a team that was able to bounce back after a tough stretch.

“I think the nature of this league is at some point you’re going to hit adversity,” Kingsbury said, via Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic. “You look at the Chiefs started 3-4 and then won seven at a different time in their schedule, and so it’s just how you respond and how you handle it. We have a prideful group, we have a veteran group who wants to get better after yesterday, and understands what we have in front of us, and what’s still out there for us.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he feels confident LT Tyron Smith will be healthy for the stretch run: “I don’t know about this week, but I certainly don’t rule it out at all. We’ve got a lot of this week left. For the longer haul, … I’m very optimistic.” (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys assistant ST coach Matt Daniels was placed on the COVID-19 list. (Calvin Watkins)

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said he still believes QB Daniel Jones is the team’s franchise quarterback.

“He worked really hard in the offseason, made a lot of gains. Saw a lot of progress throughout different parts of the season with him. You want to get Daniel on the field. It’s a quarterback-driven league and obviously Daniel’s our quarterback,” Judge said, via Giants Wire.

“I’ve seen enough growth from Daniel to tell us that he’s a guy we want to go ahead and play with. In terms of the business aspect of it and different things, I’ll let different departments of this organization handle that stuff.”

Judge said he doesn’t think Jones’ neck injury will impact him next year: “There is no concern, at this moment, for a long-term injury…This more a precautionary measure.” (Ralph Vacchiano)