NFC Notes: Cardinals, Cowboys, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris said during a recent media appearance that the team doesn’t view second-round TE Trey McBride as Zach Ertz but as a more versatile version of TE Maxx Williams.

“He’s more similar to Maxx Williams,” Harris said on The Dave Pasch Podcast. “A little younger, a little more athletic. In this day in age, it’s really difficult to get a tight end who can catch the ball and be a receiver as well as run block,” Harris said. That’s why we love Trey so much because he’s a guy who can line (up) inline and knock people off the ball or he can flex out and be matched up versus a safety and feel good.”

Cowboys

The Athletic’s Jon Machota mentions 2021 sixth-round DB Israel Mukuamu is currently the favorite for the fourth and final safety spot, but he should get stiff competition from undrafted rookies like Markquese Bell and La’Kendrick Van Zandt .

is currently the favorite for the fourth and final safety spot, but he should get stiff competition from undrafted rookies like and . ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Cowboys were interested in signing DE Jason Pierre-Paul at one point this offseason but they may have cooled after other additions now.

Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes there was a lot of support in the Seahawks’ building to draft QB Sam Howell , who went off the board with the first pick of the fifth round to the Commanders.

, who went off the board with the first pick of the fifth round to the Commanders. Instead, Seattle avoided the position entirely and made a concerted effort to build up the rest of its roster, per Fowler, reasoning that Howell would just back up current QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith as a rookie anyway and they’d be in the quarterback market in 2023 again.

and as a rookie anyway and they’d be in the quarterback market in 2023 again. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll noted that Idaho DB Tyrese Dedmon stood out in the team’s rookie minicamp. Seattle can now sign tryout players to the 90-man roster. However, due to the fact that their roster is full, a corresponding move will need to be made before any signings are official. (Bob Condotta)

noted that Idaho DB stood out in the team’s rookie minicamp. Seattle can now sign tryout players to the 90-man roster. However, due to the fact that their roster is full, a corresponding move will need to be made before any signings are official. (Bob Condotta) Carroll said that he did hear LB K.J. Wright ‘s comments about wanting to return to Seattle, and Carroll has spoken with Wright about a potential reunion: “I love K.J. I’ve already talked to him about stuff for the future, and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing (for Seattle). We’ve already talked about that.” (The News Tribune)

‘s comments about wanting to return to Seattle, and Carroll has spoken with Wright about a potential reunion: “I love K.J. I’ve already talked to him about stuff for the future, and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing (for Seattle). We’ve already talked about that.” (The News Tribune) However, a source with the team later clarified Carroll was talking about a non-playing role with Seattle for Wright. (Condotta)