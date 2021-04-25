NFC Notes: Cardinals, Falcons, Saints

Cardinals

When the draft kicks off this week, the Cardinals like other teams will have to answer questions about talented prospects with medical questions without the benefit of a full pre-draft process. Arizona has a big need at corner and medical concerns could push Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley into their laps, but they have to be comfortable with his back injury to pull the trigger on the pick. Cardinals GM Steve Keim said those final evaluations will take place this week.

“As far as the medical goes, it’s going to be up to our doctors and trainers,” Keim said via CardinalsWire’s Jess Root. “You have to lean on those guys and rely on them and I’ll meet with those guys early next week and we’ll address all of those concerns.”

Falcons

According to Justin Melo, the Falcons met with Texas A&M OL Carson Green .

. The Falcons have met multiple times with Houston LB Grant Stuard, according to the player. (DaSilva)

Saints

Saints’ HC Sean Payton knows the team has a cornerback situation to address prior to the 2021 season. When asked about which need was on his mind, Payton brought up the position right away.

“There’s one,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “Look, corner is an area that we have to address here between now and the start of the season, and I think we’ll be able to find that.”

Aside from veteran free-agent options such as Richard Sherman, Casey Hayward, and Bashaud Breeland, some mock drafts have the Saints taking Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.