NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals veteran WR Larry Fitzgerald said he’s hopeful that the organization is able to figure out Kyler Murray‘s contract situation given the quarterback is entering the final year of his rookie deal

“I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there,” Fitzgerald said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody.”

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk said the future of Murray with the team will be a “deciding factor” in his impending free agency: “It’ll definitely have a deciding factor.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is considered by many to be one of the best players in the league. He is willing to do anything his coaches tell him, but can’t deny the fact that he wants to cover Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase in the Super Bowl.

“It’s me now, it’s me, keep it real,” Ramsey said, via ESPN. “Of course, that’s what I’m asking for. That’s what I want. Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That’s what it’s all about. There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win. So, wherever the game may take us, it will take us and we are going to do what we’ve got to do from there. But you’re going to get to see that matchup, you’re going to have the opportunity to see it, and I’m going to be ready for it.” Rams DC Raheem Morris offered praise for Ramsey, saying that no matter what happens he will still consider Ramsey one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history.

“Jalen is one of one and I would put Jalen on anybody in the history of our game,” Morris said of Ramsey. “That’s just how I feel about Jalen. That has nothing to do with Ja’Marr Chase. That has nothing to do with Tee Higgins. That has nothing to do with Tyler Boyd. They should feel the same way. … It just so happens we’re going to dictate the terms that day because we’re going to decide within these next couple of weeks of practice and let’s get to the game and figure it out and let the best man win.” He also noted that the franchise wants to win this Super Bowl for DT Aaron Donald. “This building wants to win for Aaron Donald, to create more for his legacy and what he’s done,” Morris said of Donald, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “Our people in PR, community relations, the football office, ops, everything that we have, the training room, his players, his brothers — we want to win for Aaron Donald. I remember watching Aaron Donald’s face because they kept showing him on television. Looked into his eyes, and I felt that hurt. I felt that pain. And when I got here, that was the first thing that I said to him. I said, ‘I’m going to do everything in my power, everything possible, to help you win a championship.’ And I mean that. And my feet are easily in their place because when I think about that guy and what it means to him, and what I will do to try to help him win a championship.”

Seahawks

PFF’s Brad Spielberger estimates Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf could sign a four-year, $84 million extension if Seattle prioritized getting an extension done for him this summer.

could sign a four-year, $84 million extension if Seattle prioritized getting an extension done for him this summer. On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Seahawks are expected to hire former Vikings DBs coach Karl Scott as their new secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

as their new secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman also reports the Seahawks are expected to hire Scott as their secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

Former Bears DC Sean Desai remains in consideration for a position on the defensive staff, even with Scott coming on board. (Bob Condotta)