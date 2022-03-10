NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero could see Cardinals impending free-agent WR Christian Kirk earning a $15 million annual salary if he reaches the open market.
- Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes the Rams are confident their pending offer to OLB Von Miller will be enough to get him to re-sign in Los Angeles. She’s heard a two-year deal in the range of $14-$16 million a year.
- Rodrigue adds that’s not a hard cap and the Rams are willing to make the money right for Miller. They also are nonplussed by Miller’s social media flirtation this week with a return to the Broncos and confident there is mutual interest in a return to Los Angeles.
- If the Rams can’t re-sign Miller, Rodrigue says they will pivot to trying to add another edge rusher in free agency. She notes Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones and Panthers OLB Haason Reddick are both expected to test the market.
- The Rams are also optimistic about re-signing WR Odell Beckham and Rodrigue notes a deal could be for one year and a fixed amount or a multi-year deal with a range of compensations tied to performance.
- Rodrigue highlights Rams C Brian Allen as another player the team would like to keep, potentially in the range of $4 to $6 million a year on a long-term deal.
- He could leave if he gets more interest elsewhere, however. Rodrigue mentions the team is also unlikely to be able to re-sign DT Sebastian Joseph-Day or G Austin Corbett, who should have solid markets.
- Rams CB Darious Williams had a bit of a down year but still could fetch $9-$10 million on the open market, which is a figure the Rams won’t match, per Rodrigue. They’ll rely on David Long and Robert Rochell to step up and explore adding via the draft or free agency, though likely more of a bargain acquisition for the latter.
- Rodrigue lists Rams OT Joseph Noteboom, OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and RB Sony Michel as players they’d like to have back if their market doesn’t balloon too much. However, she points out Noteboom has put some solid tape at left tackle on display and could have interest from other teams. She doesn’t think the Rams want to go above $10 million a year for Noteboom.
- She mentions a team source praised rookie UDFA Alaric Jackson after he had to start a game at left tackle and the team might talk themselves into him as a long-term option.
- As for Okoronkwo and Michel, the Rams expect other teams to offer more money and bigger roles than they can.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Rams will not tender a contract to LB Troy Reeder, which would make him an unrestricted free agent.
- Rodrigue expects Los Angeles to tender contracts to restricted free agent LB Travin Howard and K Matt Gay.
Seahawks
Seahawks recently acquired DL Shelby Harris said being traded from the Broncos was “really tough” on him.
“It’s tough. I loved Denver. Denver really gave me a chance. It’s tough, really tough but you have to stay positive. Things happen for a reason, so you have to stay positive,” he said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “I’m excited for what’s to come. But it’s tough right now. It’s a respect thing. They obviously thought enough of me to put me in this trade, so it makes you feel good going to Seattle knowing you’re wanted. That part definitely feels good.”
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports up to 10 teams remain interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are monitoring his legal situation. The Seahawks are among those teams and have the draft capital and cap space to be players for him.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll praised LB Bobby Wagner‘s leadership and said he was a pillar of the team: “Bobby is one of the great Seahawks of all time. His leadership in the community, locker room, and on the field is a tribute to his character and consistency. Bobby set an incredible example. We will continue to follow him all the way to the Hall of Fame.”
- Seahawks GM John Schneider said that Wagner “will always be a Hawk.” “This is an extremely difficult day for the organization. Bobby has been at the center of our defense for the past 10 seasons & always represented our organization with class. He is a special player & person & we are forever grateful. Bobby will always be a Hawk.”
