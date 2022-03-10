NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero could see Cardinals impending free-agent WR Christian Kirk earning a $15 million annual salary if he reaches the open market.

Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks

Seahawks recently acquired DL Shelby Harris said being traded from the Broncos was “really tough” on him.

“It’s tough. I loved Denver. Denver really gave me a chance. It’s tough, really tough but you have to stay positive. Things happen for a reason, so you have to stay positive,” he said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “I’m excited for what’s to come. But it’s tough right now. It’s a respect thing. They obviously thought enough of me to put me in this trade, so it makes you feel good going to Seattle knowing you’re wanted. That part definitely feels good.”

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports up to 10 teams remain interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are monitoring his legal situation. The Seahawks are among those teams and have the draft capital and cap space to be players for him.

PFN's Aaron Wilson reports up to 10 teams remain interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are monitoring his legal situation. The Seahawks are among those teams and have the draft capital and cap space to be players for him. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll praised LB Bobby Wagner's leadership and said he was a pillar of the team: "Bobby is one of the great Seahawks of all time. His leadership in the community, locker room, and on the field is a tribute to his character and consistency. Bobby set an incredible example. We will continue to follow him all the way to the Hall of Fame."

praised LB ‘s leadership and said he was a pillar of the team: “Bobby is one of the great Seahawks of all time. His leadership in the community, locker room, and on the field is a tribute to his character and consistency. Bobby set an incredible example. We will continue to follow him all the way to the Hall of Fame.” Seahawks GM John Schneider said that Wagner “will always be a Hawk.” “This is an extremely difficult day for the organization. Bobby has been at the center of our defense for the past 10 seasons & always represented our organization with class. He is a special player & person & we are forever grateful. Bobby will always be a Hawk.”