NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ’s roster bonus of $4,524,360 becomes fully guaranteed on Sunday, March 19th. (Josh Weinfuss)

Cardinals P Andy Lee's one-year $1.5M million deal includes $750,000 guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

Jourdan Rodrigue has heard that the Rams explored a potential trade for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter .

. Rodrigue adds that the Rams will continue to search for options when it comes to adding a pass-rusher.

Ravens’ recently signed DT Michael Pierce said he turned down the Vikings’ request to reduce his contract from two years down to one given he was confident about landing a multi-year deal on the open market: “I’m 29 and going on 30. “That’s old in this league so I’ve got to secure myself with a multi-year deal and I thought I’d get one. When you turn 30, the likelihood of making big money is slimmer.” (Chris Tomasson)

Seahawks

Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner indicated that the organization never contacted him to inform the linebacker that he was being released.

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” said Wagner, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Seahawks GM John Schneider accepted the blame for not contacting Wagner.

“Yeah, that’s on me. I own that,” Schneider said. “No, it really is [on me]. I wish I could have handled things better in that regard from a communication standpoint. I owe it to him. The organization owes it to him.”

Schneider added that Wagner representing himself as his own agent complicated their situation with him.

“It’s always somewhat awkward when a player represents himself,” Schneider said. “We’ve had some very high-profile individuals represent themselves here, and you never know exactly what’s going to happen at the end of the day. So to approach somebody and say, ‘There may be a possible trade. Would you consider this?’ And then that player comes back to you, that’s not a good situation. So from a timing standpoint, I wish I would have handled things differently.”