NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Cardinals elected to promote OLB Jesse Luketa to the active roster after he was drawing interest from other teams.

to the active roster after he was drawing interest from other teams. According to Wilson, Baltimore was among the teams interested in Luketa.

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on WR A.J. Green : “He looks doubtful unless he really, really comes around, probably not going to be available.” (Josh Weinfuss)

on WR : “He looks doubtful unless he really, really comes around, probably not going to be available.” (Josh Weinfuss) Kingsbury said that WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) was limited: “Good to have him back out there and hopefully he progresses to the point that we can get something out of him on Sunday. I don’t know to what extent yet.” (Weinfuss)

(hamstring) was limited: “Good to have him back out there and hopefully he progresses to the point that we can get something out of him on Sunday. I don’t know to what extent yet.” (Weinfuss) The Cardinals worked out DT Auzoyah Alufohai and OT Christopher Hinton on Tuesday. (Wilson)

Rams

Rams RB Cam Akers had a great touchdown run on Sunday, but he also fumbled the ball later on in the game. Sean McVay says he told Akers not to worry about the fumble and they weren’t going to go away from him.

“That I’m coming right back to you and have all the confidence in the world,” McVay said when asked what he told Akers, via RamsWire.com. “Let’s learn from it, but you’ve done too many good things throughout this game for that to minimize – all right, if we have to go back out on the field in some sort of four-minute situation, he was gonna be the guy we were gonna lean on and that’s what would’ve happened if that had unfolded like that.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said CB Tre Brown is still a few weeks away from returning. He’s on the PUP list with a knee injury right now. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)