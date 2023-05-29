NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Albert Breer reports the Bills and the Chiefs were the only two teams to have any substantial trade talks with the Cardinals about WR DeAndre Hopkins , adding the contract was an issue for both teams but the contract of Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. stopped any progress made in Kansas City.

Former team reporter Kyle Odegard writes Hopkins upset some in the organization when he sat out for the final two games of the 2022 season despite being healthy.

Rams OL Logan Bruss missed his rookie deal due to a torn ACL he suffered last summer.

Rams HC Sean McVay says he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen from Bruss during OTAs.

“Well, he’s done a good job physically getting himself ready to go. I think early on in camp, never really got a chance to get his feet wet appropriately. Had some good things that occurred in the preseason games and then he ends up hurting his knee,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “So that rehab process took a while, but physically he looks good. There were some good things that he did out there yesterday that was encouraging. A little sore, which we kind of expected and so we were smart with him. So I think the big thing for him is just keep taking steps. Don’t get discouraged in the least bit if you have to be able to take a day and let’s control the things that we can control. I like where he’s at. I think our strength staff and really Reggie (Scott) and his group have done a good job of physically getting him ready to go and then we’re looking forward to continuing to evaluate him and him go cut it loose and have fun.”

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt is convinced the defense will be looking much better this season after finishing 30th in run defense in 2022.

“I’m very confident,” Hurtt said, via John Boyle of Seahawks.com. “We’re going to be better. We’re going to improve. I’m not going to get into all the stuff and say we’re going to do this do that. I don’t get into all those things; the proof is in the pudding, and we’ll show that during the course of the year as we continue to progress. But I’m excited and appreciative about what John [Schneider] and Pete [Carroll] have put out here with us to work with. We’re a developmental staff, so we’ve got to get these guys up to speed and everything is going in the right direction right now.”