NFC Notes: Carl Lawson, Tyrone Tracy, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

The newest Cowboys DE Carl Lawson believes he still has good years left and talked about how being on a winning team can help keep him young.

“A lot. I feel like a younger player,” Lawson said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “My potential hasn’t been reached due to injury, or situation, or teams that I’ve been on that haven’t clicked. … I’ve been a very effective pass rusher in this league, but on losing teams. So this is an opportunity to get on a team that can be up in games and I can show my ability, now that I’m healthy, so I’m excited.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen brought up how he asks coaches to list their top 22 players on offense and defense near cut day to clarify areas of need. He added he’s comfortable with a little less than 51 of his 53-man roster. (Pat Leonard)

Schoen responded to a question about owner John Mara's influence on his decision-making: "He hired Daboll and I to do a job. He may question things. That's his job. He owns the team. He's going to support us." (Ryan Dunleavy)

New York LB Micah McFadden didn't sustain any serious injuries after leaving Saturday's game on a cart. He suffered a groin injury and will miss some time but he has a chance to play in Week 1. (Jordan Raanan)

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown is happy with OT Andrew Thomas' restructure because of the extra cap flexibility to make moves before the season or during the year. (Raanan)

Brown was asked if they are in the market for a quarterback: "When you look at that, I would say no. Why would we be in the quarterback market right now?" (Leonard)

Regarding a move at CB, Brown implied they are likely to stick with their young players instead of going after a high-level veteran via trade, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Giants’ rookie RB Tyrone Tracy was carted off of the practice field last week but was able to return just a week later. His teammates have given him the nickname of former Celtics champion Paul Pierce because of his quick recovery.

“A lot of the folks around the building started calling me ‘Paul Pierce,’ ” Tracy said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “They said I pulled a ‘Paul Pierce.’ But it’s all good. I know there is very genuine love around the building, and I’m happy to be here.”

Tracy described that team doctors were extra cautious with him at the time of his injury, but there wasn’t any clear indication of whether anything was wrong.

“It was definitely something scary,” Tracy said. “The doctors took precautionary actions. So, I didn’t know what was wrong. They didn’t directly know what was wrong. They just did what they thought was right in the moment.”

As for potentially missing out on the No. 2 running back role, Tracy said he still has high hopes for his rookie year after originally thinking the opportunity “went down the drain.”

“At that point, we’re all human,” Tracy said. “I’m trying to be faithful and positive in the moment but … when things like that happen, thoughts start creeping in. You start thinking, ‘The season’s over.’ I have high hopes for my rookie season. So, at that moment, I’m thinking all that kind of went down the drain. I thank God that I was able to come back and be able to play again.”