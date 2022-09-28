NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that he’s “not worried” about Carson Wentz and thinks the entire team is responsible for its back-to-back losses.

“I’m not worried about Carson. Carson’s going to bounce back,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. “He’s a very resilient young man. And I loved his press conference, accepting responsibility. And he put it on himself and he tried to make sure everybody understood that this is a team game — we’re all culpable. And I don’t disagree with him. We are all culpable, myself included.”

Rivera added that there is a clear “sense of urgency” around the team.

“But there is a sense of urgency. There is a ‘gotta have it,’ a ‘gotta go out and get it done’ type of mentality. It was the same thing last week. We wanted it. We worked to do it, and we’re going to do it every week that way. It’s just sometimes, it doesn’t work your way.”

Rivera says DE Montez Sweat has faced more double-teams this season due to the absence of DE Chase Young, which is why he has been held to zero sacks through three weeks. (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence was dealing with soreness against the Giants and told reporters that he will still be available for Week 4.

“I’m OK. The body should be hurting after a tough win like that. I’ll be alright,” Lawrence said via Pro Football Talk.

Per PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Cowboys plan to increase OL Jason Peters ‘ snaps as he gets more practices under his belt. He was on the field for 14 snaps against the Giants and looked solid.

‘ snaps as he gets more practices under his belt. He was on the field for 14 snaps against the Giants and looked solid. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Gallup (knee) is “close” to being available and is hopeful he’ll play in Week 4: “I know he’s close and hopefully he’ll go against Washington.” (Calvin Watkins)

said WR (knee) is “close” to being available and is hopeful he’ll play in Week 4: “I know he’s close and hopefully he’ll go against Washington.” (Calvin Watkins) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore said they want to incorporate RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard effectively in their offense: “We want both those guys getting touches.” (Watkins)

said they want to incorporate RBs and effectively in their offense: “We want both those guys getting touches.” (Watkins) Moore expressed confidence in QB Cooper Rush : “He can run the show just fine.” (Watkins)

: “He can run the show just fine.” (Watkins) Cowboys Dak Prescott is not expected to play this week having just had his stitches removed from his thumb but has a chance to return for Week 5 against the Rams QBis not expected to play this week having just had his stitches removed from his thumb but has a chance to return for Week 5 against the Rams . ( Ian Rapoport

Prescott told the media that he won’t start throwing until the end of the week. (Clarence Hill)

Gallup when asked if he would play in Week 4: “Trying to figure it out. You got to feel good ain’t nothing serious, got to make sure everything is 100. I’m very anxious. I want to play.” (Watkins)

“Trying to figure it out. You got to feel good ain’t nothing serious, got to make sure everything is 100. I’m very anxious. I want to play.” (Watkins) Gallup will wait until Sunday to see how his knee feels and hoe he feels mentally: “You know you’re healthy, everything’s good. It’s just mental now. You’ve got to make sure you feel like your old self, so getting to that, that’s the hardest part.” (Todd Archer)

Gallup continued on if he will play against the Commanders: “We hope so. We hope so. Want to feel a couple more things” on the field before the game. I wanted to get out there so bad, but obviously, it’s a process.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

The Eagles worked out OT Roderick Johnson on Tuesday. He was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

PFF’s Doug Kyed notes the Giants will probably need to eat the rest of WR Kenny Golladay ‘s salary this year to facilitate a trade. They could lower his base salary all the way to $575,000 which an acquiring team would then take on.

‘s salary this year to facilitate a trade. They could lower his base salary all the way to $575,000 which an acquiring team would then take on. However, Kyed points out the rub is that Golladay has a $4.5 million roster bonus in 2023 that became guaranteed earlier this offseason that a new team would be on the hook for, bringing the total price tag to acquire Golladay to $5 million. Given his lack of production this season and the past couple of years, that makes a trade tricky.

Kyed reached out to a personnel VP for a team who didn’t rule out the possibility of the Giants finding a taker for Golladay but added he didn’t see it happening any time soon. The trade deadline is on November 1.