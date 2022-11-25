NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz understands the team’s decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke and vows to stay ready if and when his number is called again.

“I get it,” Wentz said, via ESPN. “It’s part of the business. I understand where we are as a team. Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there; I’d be lying to you. You come to work, you want to play, it’s what you sign up for. At the same time I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I’ve been happy to see him succeed and what he’s been able to do. I’ll do what I can to help and support him and be part of this and stay ready because this league is crazy and things happen.”

Wentz is doing his best to not replay scenarios in his head over what has happened and what is yet to come.

“I try not to play all those games in my head because you can drive yourself mad,” he said. “You start to think big picture — what’s next year; you think of careers you think of all these things. I try to hone it back in and say just be present, be positive. Next week will take care of itself. I try not to play all those things in my head, just be ready for what comes.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is clearly very confident in what his team can accomplish from here this season.

“I am as confident as I can be and always have been, in this team,” Prescott said, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “As I told ya’ll earlier in the week, it doesn’t matter who says anything about what they believe in, I know what this team is capable of, especially with this defense that we have. We just got to continue to keep our heads down and take it one day at a time, one game at a time. As I said, we control everything we have right in front of us.”

Giants

Giants CB Darnay Holmes said their cornerback group must be ready to play following injuries to CBs Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and Fabian Moreau (oblique).

“Either you are ready for the challenge or you are not,” Holmes said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “The way we are preparing ourselves, we are definitely ready to showcase our talents against a great team. I put a lot on myself, so it’s just another game for me.”

Giants CB Nick McCloud added that they are taking a “next-man-up mentality” at the position.

“Definitely critical blows to the morale of the team: Two good players and two good leaders in the room,” McCloud said. “But it’s a next-man-up mentality.”

McCloud recalled that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers attacked him back in Week 5 and thinks he’s progressively improved.

“Aaron Rodgers came at me, but I settled down and started playing better. I expect some of the same things,” McCloud said. “Going out there and making plays to help the team win before gives me confidence to try to do it again.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes he expects the Giants to start S Jason Pinnock over fourth-round S Dane Belton .

over fourth-round S . Giants OT Evan Neal (knee) said he wants to avoid making a “premature decision” with his return and wants to make sure he’s fully recovered: “I’m just making sure that whenever I do go out there, I’m 100% ready to go. I really don’t want to leave a stone unturned and make a premature decision and something bad happen. So, just making sure I’m crossing every ‘T’ and dotting the ‘I’s, pretty much.” (Pat Leonard)