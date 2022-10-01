NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Giants, Saquan Barkley

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz knows he needs to do his part to cut back on his sack totals and eludes to getting rid of the ball quicker as a possible solution.

“Yeah, for starters, not every play is the same,” Wentz said, via Commanders Wire. “There are different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just to find ways to get rid of the ball. Find the check down, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things. So, every play was different, but there’s definitely a lot that I could have done better, and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There’s definitely some chance for that, and I’ll learn from it.”

Wentz said the team will do everything it can to counteract the Cowboys’ pass rush led by LB Micah Parsons.

“Yeah, I mean great player,” Wentz said. “It’s a great defense, great front. They fly around; they play fast, so we know what we’re up against. I’ve got nothing but confidence in our guys to protect, and the things that we’ll do to counteract that and different things.”

Saquan Barkley

Giants RB Saquon Barkley reflected on a cutback 36-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys in Week 3 that made him feel like he’s refound his running form after recovering from a torn ACL.

“Yeah, you know, not to be arrogant, when you see plays like when I went back, and you watch film on the touchdown run I had on Monday, making that jump cut inside a hole and making those two guys miss and find a way to score,” Barkley said, via ProFootballTalk. “Those are the plays where it’s like, kind of put a smile on your face and you’re like, ‘That’s the guy I know. That’s the guy who always was there.’ He was there last year to be completely honest; I just had a hard time finding a way to bring him out. That’s coming with a mental disconnect, I lost confidence and its human nature. That happens. You’re going to have your ups and downs in life, but you got to find a way not to waiver and continue to trust yourself, continue to trust the process, and just find belief in yourself again. I feel like I’m starting to do that also with the help of the coaches and my teammates.”

Giants

Giants OT Evan Neal told reporters that he played the worst game of his career on Monday Night Football.

“I’ve just got to play better,” Neal said, via Newsday. “There’s no other way to call it. I can get technical with you guys [in the media] all day long, but I just gotta play better. There’s no other way to slice it or sugarcoat it. I gotta play a better brand of football.”

“I’ll watch the film, be critical of myself, be hard on myself, and just learn from this,” Neal added. “I have to use it as a learning experience so I can grow and get better.”