NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, D.J. Wonnum, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- The Bears signed LB Jack Sanborn to a one-year deal worth $1.215 million in base value, with a $1.075 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit and no signing bonus disclosed. (Wilson)
- The Bears signed DT James Lynch to a one-year deal worth $1.315 million in base value, including a $100,000 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.175 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
- Kentucky C Jager Burton visited the Bears. (Billy Marshall)
- Kentucky RB Seth McGowan also visited the Bears. (Kole Noble)
Lions
Lions DE D.J. Wonnum is excited about playing next to DE Aidan Hutchinson and admitted that he watches tape on him.
“I’m excited. I watch a lot of his tape,” Wonnum said, via the team’s website. “That guy is relentless, man. He does everything. He gets after the passer, he makes plays in the run in the backfield. I feel like my game is kind of similar because I’m able to rush, very physical on the edge, not many people running that way, and I’m also able to drop in coverage and make plays. I make plays all over the field. I feel like we’ll be able to complement each other.”
Wonnum added that he was sold on being able to utilized in a number of different ways in DC Kelvin Sheppard‘s scheme.
“They told me they’ll be able to use my versatility within the defense,” Wonnum said. “I’m excited about that. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win. I feel like I can do it all. I make plays in every phase of the game. I set the edge hard. I’ve gotten to the quarterback. I’ve dropped in coverage and gotten interceptions and things like that. I feel like I can bring a lot to the defense.”
Vikings
- The Vikings signed QB Carson Wentz to a one-year deal worth $3 million in base value, with $2.645 million fully guaranteed, including a $1.1 million signing bonus and a $1.545 million salary. (Wilson)
- The Vikings restructured RB Aaron Jones’ contract into a one-year deal worth $5.56 million in base value, with $5 million fully guaranteed and a $10.21 million salary cap charge. (Wilson)
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