NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, D.J. Wonnum, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Lions DE D.J. Wonnum is excited about playing next to DE Aidan Hutchinson and admitted that he watches tape on him.

“I’m excited. I watch a lot of his tape,” Wonnum said, via the team’s website. “That guy is relentless, man. He does everything. He gets after the passer, he makes plays in the run in the backfield. I feel like my game is kind of similar because I’m able to rush, very physical on the edge, not many people running that way, and I’m also able to drop in coverage and make plays. I make plays all over the field. I feel like we’ll be able to complement each other.”

Wonnum added that he was sold on being able to utilized in a number of different ways in DC Kelvin Sheppard‘s scheme.