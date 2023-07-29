NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Brian Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders RB Brian Robinson told reporters that he plans to build off of a rookie season that was greatly impacted when he was shot in the knee during an attempted robbery.

“People should expect a lot of great things to come compared to the things I did limping around all last year,” Robinson said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I feel night and day from last year. I feel more like myself every day.”

“I don’t want to be one-dimensional,” Robinson added. “I’m very grateful,” he said. “It’s not a day that I’m not thankful and appreciative for everybody that was in my corner from the time everything happened. I make sure I let everybody know every chance I get how much I appreciate them and how much I appreciate being here.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera weighed in on what the team is expecting from Robinson going forward.

“We had a real good picture of what it can be,” Rivera said. “What we now see is a more mature version of last year’s guy who went through camp [before the shooting]. There’s still a ways to go, but there’s a lot of promise.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb delegated full authority of his contract discussions to his agent and is focused on building toward the 2023 season.

“I told him he has full range,” Lamb said, via PFT. “I just want the best of the best as far as the best for me and make sure everything is right. And when it’s right, just come let me know something. Other than that, I’m just going to keep working, keep building this bond with my guys, and when the time comes in September, we’re trying to start it off right.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia has been a great resource for him and he’s always been fascinated by Patriots HC Bill Belichick‘s coaching tree.

“[H]e’s been an excellent resource for me,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “You bring guys like that in to do just that, be resources for you, be resources for the defensive coordinator. He has a ton of experience. It’s nice to have a former head coach on the staff that I’m able to bounce some different things off of. Like I said, awesome, awesome resource, comes from a great coaching tree. Always been fascinated by that coaching tree, and how I can pick the brain of that so I can continue to get better as a coach and ultimately us get better as a team.”