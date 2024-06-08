NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Darren Waller, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott touched on the contract situation with WR CeeDee Lamb : “Obviously CeeDee’s handling business. Nobody’s more in his corner than I am, understanding that that’s his chess move and he’s got to do that. I know him, I know he’s been working. As I’ve said, I’ve thrown with him. He’s just fine.” (Jon Machota)

Dallas HC Mike McCarthy on what Lamb should look to achieve on the field: "He's played at such a high level. Just really maintaining the standard and what a standard he established last year. So, I think just playing to the standard that he's created and we all have a responsibility too to make sure those opportunities are in place but also, boy, what opportunities it creates for others because of the standard that he's established." (Machota)

OverTheCap points out the Cowboys gained $9.5 million on June 1 with the release of WR Michael Gallup. Dallas will split his $13 million in dead money with $4.35 million in 2024 and $8.7 million in 2025.

Eagles

Eagles OL Mekhi Becton on practicing at guard for the first time: “I’m willing to do anything. My arm length can help me inside vs. d-tackles.” (Jeff McLane)

Becton spoke about Philadelphia OL coach Jeff Stoutland : "I wanted him to be my coach. Once I heard there was a chance, I was really excited." (Zach Berman)

On signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, Becton said: "I want it to be long-term. I love this city of Philly. I love the people here, I love the fans. I hope it's long-term." (Berman)

Philadelphia DB James Bradberry has been out of minicamp with an abductor injury but it’s “not considered a big deal.” (McLane)

Former VP of Player Performance Ted Rath is no longer with the Eagles and nobody is expected to take on his exact role as overseer of health and performance, per Tim McManus.

Giants

With the uncertainty surrounding Giants TE Darren Waller‘s future in football, the Giants added fourth-round TE Theo Johnson as an insurance policy. Johnson is very confident he can become a high-level player in New York.

“It’s really exciting for me because I think I have a super high ceiling. I think I haven’t even scratched the surface of what I’m capable of. I’m really looking forward to proving every day that I’m out here,” Johnson said, via Dan Benton of the Giants Wire. “I think I have tremendous room to improve. I think I can grow a lot more than where I’m at right now. I think that’s why I’m so excited.”

“I’m coming in here with a learning mindset. I want to develop respect from my teammates and my coaches. I think that’s going to help me continue to grow and improve. But I’m super excited to get to work and get going here, because I think I have a potential to be a really special player here.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll on when he expects a decision on whether Waller will retire: “At some point. Right now there is no change from the last couple times I talked to you guys. … When he makes his decision, he makes his decision.” (Ralph Vacchiano)