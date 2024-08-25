NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Dyami Brown, Tommy DeVito, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn has confidence in WR Dyami Brown while adding that he’s proven value on special teams as well.

“One, I thought you’ve seen some big plays from Dyami through this training camp,” Quinn said, via Commanders Wire. “There’s actually some in the spring that got my attention, to say okay what’s there? And his ability to get on top of people and stay. He’s got size, he’s got length, so there’s actually a good play in the one-on-ones that transferred into the game to go. So, I thought examples like that definitely help. Yeah, I was excited for him to make a big play like that, and I can’t speak to the past, but what I can say is from what I’ve seen here, the competing, he’s on special teams, he’s really going for it.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb updated his status as he looks for a new contract: “Still waiting on that phone call, but until then, we grind. Control what I can control, and that’s to be the best version of me.” (Kevin Gray Jr.)

Giants

Despite his underdog story as a starter in 2023, Giants QB Tommy DeVito is on the roster bubble after the return of QB Daniel Jones and the trade for QB Drew Lock. DeVito knows the choice is out of his control and focuses on performing on the field.

“Yeah, I feel similar, honestly. It’s the same thing. It’s not my decision,” DeVito said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It’s not in my hands. So for me, it’s just to continue, every time I’m out on the field, show why I proved really to myself, first and foremost, that I belong somewhere in the NFL.”