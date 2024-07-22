NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When surveying NFL executives, coaches, and scouts about the NFL’s top-10 receivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ranks Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb at No. 4 after leading the league in receptions last season.

Fowler cites an anonymous NFL scouting director who praised his ability to move around in Dallas’ offense and win “critical situations.”

“He was able to move around the formation more this year, specifically outside, and he consistently won in critical situations over the course of the year,” the director said. “He proved to be a do-it-all receiver. Has great hands and outstanding pace to his routes and setup that gives defensive backs problems.”

Eagles

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN conducted a survey of NFL evaluators who ranked two Eagles offensive tackles in the top ten, putting veteran Lane Johnson at No. 5 and Jordan Mailata at No. 7. Johnson dropped from the fourth spot last year and Mailata from No. 5.

“I didn’t see any [drop-off],” an NFL scouting director said of Johnson’s play in 2024. “He knows he’s getting close to the end and he’s been maintaining his level of play as a result.”

“Massive and incredible athlete,” a veteran AFC scout said of Mailata. “I’d love for them to weigh him again because the things he can do at over 350 pounds is crazy.”

Giants

The Giants acquired first-round WR Malik Nabers in the draft after a wildly successful career at LSU. Nabers has blown away New York WR Darius Slayton, who compared Nabers to another LSU alum who has been dominating the league.

“He’s looked good,” Slayton said, via the All Facts No Brakes podcast. “Honestly in my opinion he reminds me of Ja’Marr Chase, it’s like a clone. Malik’s about six-foot, they’re about the same size,” said Slayton. “Dimensionaly they’re about the same, his body movements, it’s actually kind of weird watching him move around. He’s really talented, he’s got good hands. For us, our system, the biggest hiccup as a rookie is trying to get down all these terminologies Daboll has for us. Once he gets all that down, you know I think he’ll have no problem having success.”