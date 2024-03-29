NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters said the team is still far from deciding on which quarterback they’ll select with the second-overall pick.

“We still have a lot of [time], a month til the draft [as of] today,” Peters said, via PFT. “It doesn’t sound like a long time, but you get a lot of information in that month. There are still some of the guys we haven’t seen in person. So, we’ll go out and do that next week, see a couple more quarterbacks. Then, we’ll do visits with them. We’ll do Zoom calls. We’ll do a lot of different things. So, we’re far from our answer.”

Peters also eluded to it not being a foregone conclusion that Chicago takes USC QB Caleb Williams first overall.

“I think you have to be prepared for anything,” Peters said. “I can’t assume that [the Bears are] drafting a certain guy at No. 1. If you do that and they don’t, oh, shoot. Regardless of how much information you have that says one thing leading up to [the draft] you don’t know until the card is turned in.”

Commanders GM Adam Peters “gave zero hints” on what will be the choice with the number two pick but he made it evident DE Jonathan Allen is a big part of their future. (JP Finlay)

“we don’t feel we have to rush anybody” and they can take their time with a young QB. (John Keim) Boston College CB Elijah Jones has a 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

Cowboys

USA Today’s Jori Epstein noted in an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon that there’s some internal frustration in the Cowboys’ front office about how owner Jerry Jones and EVP Stephen Jones can drag their feet on getting certain contracts done. The context was a discussion about WR CeeDee Lamb , who Epstein believes is Dallas’ top extension priority this offseason.

and EVP can drag their feet on getting certain contracts done. The context was a discussion about WR , who Epstein believes is Dallas’ top extension priority this offseason. Epstein mentions she was discussing DE Micah Parsons with a defensive coach from another team who told her, “When the Cowboys are winning, Micah is a Hall of Fame player. When the Cowboys need him most, he’s pretty average.”

with a defensive coach from another team who told her, “When the Cowboys are winning, Micah is a Hall of Fame player. When the Cowboys need him most, he’s pretty average.” The coach added while players like Chiefs DT Chris Jones take plays off, they still make plays when they matter most in games, and so far Parsons hasn’t done that, coming up small in notable playoff losses the last two years.

take plays off, they still make plays when they matter most in games, and so far Parsons hasn’t done that, coming up small in notable playoff losses the last two years. Epstein added she relayed the comments to someone in the Cowboys’ front office who started naming other players on the roster who come up small in big moments.

Epstein mentions there’s a bit of a split in the front office on QB Dak Prescott, with some staunchly backing Prescott no matter what, even if there’s a coaching change, and others noting that if Dallas hasn’t gotten over the hump with Prescott so far, it’s fair to question if they ever will.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll talked about playcalling: “I’ve been doing a bunch of research. But no decision’s been made. I’m still going through that process and thinking about what we need to do. Whatever I feel is best for the football team, that’s where we’ll go.” (Art Stapleton)

talked about playcalling: “I’ve been doing a bunch of research. But no decision’s been made. I’m still going through that process and thinking about what we need to do. Whatever I feel is best for the football team, that’s where we’ll go.” (Art Stapleton) Daboll on new DC Shane Bowen : “He’s done a great job in the running game the last few years at Tennessee, in the red zone and third down. I think he’s got a great way about him. He’s an excellent teammate. He was good with the X’s and O’s in the interview. He was good with fundamentals and I thought he was a very good communicator and teacher of the things that he really believes in.” (Stapleton)

: “He’s done a great job in the running game the last few years at Tennessee, in the red zone and third down. I think he’s got a great way about him. He’s an excellent teammate. He was good with the X’s and O’s in the interview. He was good with fundamentals and I thought he was a very good communicator and teacher of the things that he really believes in.” (Stapleton) Stapleton believes the Giants plan to give OL Evan Neal another year as the starting RT and doesn’t expect him to move to guard unless he fails at tackle.

another year as the starting RT and doesn’t expect him to move to guard unless he fails at tackle. When it comes to his animated moments with his staff, Daboll said: “I’m a very passionate person but yeah, there’s times where I wish I handled things a little bit differently.” (Charlotte Carroll)

The Giants are hiring James Ferentz as their assistant OL coach to replace Chris Smith , per Stapleton.

is set to join James Madison University’s coaching staff. Giants WR Darius Slayton was due a $2.6 million roster bonus on March 18th, P Jamie Gillan was due a bonus of $250,000, and DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches had $2 million of his salary become guaranteed. (Over the Cap)