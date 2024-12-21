NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Despite suffering a sprained AC joint in Week 9, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has continued to suit up and carry the offense with QB Dak Prescott lost for the season. Dallas HC Mike McCarthy praised Lamb for embracing the workhorse mindset and being everything they want in a top receiver.

“He’s just a tough, talented, dynamic football player,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “You can’t find enough ways to get him the ball. And the beauty of CeeDee is you can line him up in the backfield 10 times and hand it to him because he’s a natural runner with the football. … We just have to continue to find ways to get him the ball.”

“He’s a quarterback’s best friend. He’s easy to throw the ball to. He’s got great body control. When he gets even, he’s leaving with a DB. That’s what you look for in your No. 1 receiver. He’s everything you ever wanted and more.”

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush discussed how much easier Lamb makes his life because of his reliability and big-play ability.

“I mean he is unbelievable,” Rush said. “A couple of throws today he just takes for 20 yards, a screen here, a screen there. The adjustment he makes on the touchdown throw, it’s just elite-level instincts that a lot of guys don’t have at that level. He is just pretty easy to throw to and you have to get him the ball.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shot down any possibility of LB Micah Parsons being a trade candidate.

“That’s never been uttered in this organization that we don’t have a future with Micah Parsons,” Jones said, via NFL.com.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones reiterated they have no intention of parting ways with Parsons, along with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

“Obviously we’re totally all-in on Dak and CeeDee, but after that, then you still shape things, including Micah,” Stephen Jones said. “But Micah’s a great player. You don’t do well in this league letting guys like Micah, usually, leave the house.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said WR A.J. Brown is limited with a knee injury that likely occurred during practice. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

The Giants ruled out G Aaron Stinnie (concussion), LB Bobby Okereke (back), and LB Patrick Johnson (knee) for Week 16. (Jordan Raanan)