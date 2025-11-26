NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Von Miller, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Von Miller signed on with the Commanders last offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but mentioned that he reached out to the Broncos about a spot on the team before landing in Washington.

“I did reach out to the Denver Broncos,” Miller said, via BroncosWire. “I tried to be on the Denver Broncos as well, but it was just a short conversation with me and George Paton.”

Miller points out that Denver having Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman as depth edge rushers meant they didn’t need additional help at the position.

“They both play special teams and they do all the grunt work,” Miller said. “You know, me, I’m a three-point shooter. Like, I’m gonna come in, I’m gonna shoot the three point. Like, when I’m in the game, I’m ball-hogging, I’m just trying to make the play, then they take me out. But they didn’t really need that, you know. They didn’t really need that this year.”

Miller left the door open for a possible reunion with the Broncos in 2026.

“Who knows what it will look like this coming up year,” Miller said.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Week 14 against the Vikings is a realistic possibility for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to return from his left elbow injury. While the two sides have had big picture conversations about the pros and cons of Daniels playing in a lost season, Fowler says Daniels is pushing to play.

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb addressed his dropped passes this season, which now total eight.

“It’s really just a lack of focus on my end, honestly,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “Just thinking of doing two before one. And there’s been plenty of that going on. And by that, I mean, I’m thinking about my next move before catching the ball, and things of that nature. There’s not really much on anybody else but myself, and I’ve never been a type to really point the finger. It’s all on me, and I gotta answer that.”

Giants

The Giants wound up firing DC Shane Bowen shortly after Mike Kafka took over as interim head coach. Kafka is endorsing Charlie Bullen, who was previously the team’s OLB coach, as the interim defensive coordinator.

“I just had an opportunity to watch the tape, look back at a few weeks, watch a lot of the defense, watch a lot of what was going on, the communication, and just felt like this was the right time to do it,” Kafka said, via Jordan Raanan. “When I got the job, I didn’t want to make a lot of rash decisions and jump to anything really quickly. I wanted to have some time to sit back, evaluate it, look at it, and kind of figure out what the best thing to do was. So, I wanted to be calculated in how I handled it, and I thought [Monday] was the right time.”

“I have a lot of faith in Charlie and the things that he’s brought from the pedigree that he brings coming into this defense,” Kafka added. “I think he’s a smart coach. I think he’s detailed. He’s aggressive, and his room has had a lot of production, and I think he’s ready for the task. I know he’s ready for the task.”

Per Kafka, DT Dexter Lawrence will not practice due to an elbow injury. (Leonard)

will not practice due to an elbow injury. (Leonard) Rookie QB Jaxson Dart will be practicing and is the final step of the concussion protocol, according to Kafka. (Duggan)