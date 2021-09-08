NFC Notes: Chandler Jones, Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals

When asked about the Cardinals’ expectations for this season, GM Steve Keim said they want to reach the “playoffs and even further” and thinks they are capable of challenging for the division title.

“I would say this – I know everybody’s got different expectations, but my expectations are certainly to go to the playoffs and even further. I think it’s one of those things where everybody gets consumed with, ‘What are their expectations? What are their goals?’ There’s no year where we waive the white flag and say, ‘Hey, we’re just going to rebuild or whatever.’ We’re always trying, especially in today’s day and age, the climate of sports. I mean, you’ve got to win. Those are the expectations and I think that we’ve put together a roster that can certainly challenge in the NFC West,” said Keim, via Bob McManaman of Arizona Republic.

Keim reiterated he has “no doubt” they’ve put together a playoff roster that has addressed their issues with discipline, penalties, and physicality from last season.

“I do. I think there’s no doubt. I think last year we were a playoff team. Again, I think we didn’t play up to standards when it comes to discipline and penalties and all the things that we knew we had to improve upon. Physicality at times, tackling, all those things that we needed to address. I think this offseason with the additions that we made we certainly put our best foot forward with leadership and accountability and attention to details, as well as the physical traits we needed, which were taking the top off the defense, having guys that were physical on defense that can run and cover. I think we’ll certainly play up to expectations this year because all those additions, as well as the guys we’ve drafted in the past few years, particular the quarterback (Kyler Murray), that have continued to grow and develop into the player we certainly thought he was coming out,” said Keim.

As for Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones‘ possible contract extension, Keim explained that Jones is coming off an injury but would like to keep him in Arizona for the rest of his career.

“Well, he’s coming off the (biceps) injury and obviously there’s no secret there, but I think that’s one of those things that we’ll continue to have one-on-one talks with him and his agent. I don’t do those things publicly, but Chandler is a guy we love, he has the respect of the guys in the locker room, and he’s a guy I personally would like to see finish as a Cardinal. But you know how this business works. It’s not always that easy.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said second-year OL Josh Jones has earned the starting right guard role in Week 1. (Josh Weinfuss)

