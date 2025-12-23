NFC Notes: Chase Blackburn, Robert Saleh, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said that he knew as soon as Robert Saleh became available, he wanted him back on the team’s staff.

“Whether we played with a bunch of young guys, old guys, I wanted Robert Saleh on our staff,” Lynch said, via ESPN. “We were in pursuit of Robert as soon as we knew that was a viable option.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that Saleh was the team’s first choice for defensive coordinator when he became available.

“He was definitely our first choice; we were hoping that we would be his, and that’s what he told me early on,” Shanahan said. “I was glad he stuck with his word or we would’ve had beef.”

Cardinals

Albert Breer likes Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon, but believes that he would be the odd man out instead of GM Monti Ossenfort, given the team’s seven consecutive losses.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay discussed firing ST coordinator Chase Blackburn and stated that it was in the best interest of the team in the long term.

“What it really boiled down to was the confidence that I have in this football team and where I think we can head and where I think the areas of improvement are needed,” McVay said, via PFT. “Through these 15 games, we learned a lot, and man, I have so much confidence in this group. I’m so excited about the response to a disappointing outcome.”