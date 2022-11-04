NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR Chase Claypool believes he and WR Darnell Mooney can be dynamic duo for the team’s offense.

“It could be super dynamic,” Claypool said, via Chicago Sun Times. “We’re different receivers — in a good way…It’s going to open the offense up even more so.”

Claypool said he wasn’t the best fit in Pittsburgh and is ready to begin building chemistry with QB Justin Fields.

“I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year, but I think I’ve been able to show that in the past,” Claypool said. “I’m excited to be able to gain that trust with Justin, where he knows if he needs a play, he can come to me.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the team spoke with some of their players who overlapped with Claypool and believed that he would be a good fit within their organization.

“Everything was really good, and that’s where you get your information: Guys who have spent time with him,” Eberflus said.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said recently acquired WR Chase Claypool could receive between 10-35 snaps in Week 9: “Claypool will play. How many snaps he gets could be dependent how many plays the offense has as a whole.” (Brad Biggs)

Lions

Although Lions DC Aaron Glenn said that they lost a “damn good coach” when firing DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant , he supports HC Dan Campbell ‘s decision. (Colton Pouncey)

said that they lost a “damn good coach” when firing DBs coach , he supports HC ‘s decision. (Colton Pouncey) Glenn plans to be more “hands-on” with the defensive backs following Pleasant’s departure while safeties coach Brian Duker will lead the position and defensive quality control coach Addison Lynch will also have an increased role. (Kyle Meinke)

will lead the position and defensive quality control coach will also have an increased role. (Kyle Meinke) Glenn said that they shouldn’t have so many issues with their secondary and must execute at a higher level: “Some of these issues that we have, they shouldn’t be issues. We’ve got to execute a lot better.” (Colton Pouncey)

Glenn mentioned that second-year CB Jerry Jacobs will have a larger role in their game plan in Week 9. (Kyle Meinke)

will have a larger role in their game plan in Week 9. (Kyle Meinke) Glenn said that there is a clear sense of urgency to win: “Every decision is made to win. Period… We don’t have time to sit back and build something to let somebody else get ready to use it to get fired.” (Eric Woodyard)

Lions CB Jeff Okudah said Pleasant was “invaluable” to his development: “His impact on my career has been invaluable. Things he was able to teach me about the game, the Xs and Os. He really slowed the game down for me.” (Eric Woodyard)

said Pleasant was “invaluable” to his development: “His impact on my career has been invaluable. Things he was able to teach me about the game, the Xs and Os. He really slowed the game down for me.” (Eric Woodyard) Okudah wonders if there’s anything that he could’ve done differently on the field that would’ve resulted in Pleasant keeping his job: “I wouldn’t say confused, but mixed emotions. On one end, I feel like I’ve been playing pretty well and my coach gets fired so I’ve got to ask myself ‘what could I have done better to help that man keep his job?’” (Woodyard)

Lions WR D.J. Chark is expected to only have to stay on injured reserve for the minimum four games. (Dave Birkett)

Packers

The NFL had its most active trade deadline ever this year, no thanks to the Packers. Despite a 3-5 record and a big need at wide receiver, Green Bay sat out the NFL trade deadline and didn’t add any of the numerous wideouts who appeared available.

“It’s surprising, with so many receivers available,” a personnel executive with a different NFL team that was active at the deadline said via Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “I really thought they were going to get [former first-round pick Kadarius Toney]. He would have fit what they do. I thought they would do something to try get the passing game going.”

Others around the league thought it reflected the old-school mentality the team has been known for, while others pointed out Green Bay is financially limited due to QB Aaron Rodgers‘ contract and that surely influenced their approach.

“No disrespect, and I really like those guys, but there is still some of that old school in them, from when [longtime GM] Ted [Thompson] was there,” said another GM. “The league is really changing, and if you are trying to win, then you’ve got to be willing to part with picks and be more aggressive. But they also might be looking at it like they just gave their quarterback $50 million [a year] and he isn’t like [Drew] Brees or [Tom] Brady. There wasn’t any discount so they could spread it around to other guys. He wanted every penny, and they might be sending a message back to him now.”

Packers DC Joe Berry said it’s on him to get 60 minutes of consistency out of his players: “Me looking right in the mirror, I think it’s the consistency standpoint. We just gotta find a way to play consistent football for 60 minutes.” (Matt Schneidman)

said it’s on him to get 60 minutes of consistency out of his players: “Me looking right in the mirror, I think it’s the consistency standpoint. We just gotta find a way to play consistent football for 60 minutes.” (Matt Schneidman) Berry believes DB Darnell Savage would be a great contender to play the Nickel spot: “I think Darnell Savage would be an unbelievable nickel.” (Schneidman)