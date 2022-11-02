NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Lions, T.J. Hockenson, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Bears view recently acquired WR Chase Claypool as someone who could grow into a role similar to Packers WR Allen Lazard under OC Luke Getsy.
- Breer adds Claypool has flexibility as an inside and outside receiver, can beat press coverage, is a productive run blocker and is a deep threat.
- Bears GM Ryan Poles believes Claypool will be beneficial for QB Justin Fields: “I like the way Justin is trending, and I think adding another big body who is physical, explosive, great leaping ability, can stretch the field but is also violent with the ball in his hand and as a blocker, I think that enhances everyone.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Poles added Claypool’s addition should help build Fields’ confidence: “You can never have enough weapons and guys that help your quarterback gain confidence. And I know a lot of the guys are starting to make plays for us and just adding another receiver is going to allow him to continue to grow and gain that confidence.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Poles mentioned the underwhelming free agent class at receiver in 2023 was an influence in their decision to acquire Claypool: “Yeah, and that’s part of my job and part of my crew upstairs. You have to do a little bit of forecasting and looking down the road, and I just didn’t feel completely comfortable with that. Not to say that there’s not good players there, I just didn’t feel comfortable with not maybe being a little bit more aggressive at this point.” (Cronin)
- As for trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens, Poles said that they “came up short” on a contract extension for the linebacker: “There’s part of me that’s bummed because this is a guy that I thought was going to be here for a long time… [We] came up short, couldn’t find common ground.” (Cronin)
- Poles added it was “highly unlikely” that they’d come to an agreement with Smith on an extension: “The reality of it is you have to ask yourself the question, are we ever going to find that middle ground? From that previous conversation together … it was highly unlikely.” (Fishbain)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said he told the team their decision to trade TE T.J. Hockenson was a part of the business: “I simply told them this was a business decision.” (Dave Birkett)
- Lions GM Brad Holmes insists they would’ve traded Hockenson for the offer they got regardless of whether Detroit had a winning record. (Birkett)
- Holmes explained why he doesn’t think trading Hockenson hurts them that much this season: “We’ve proven that our offense can score a lot of points. I’m sure he was a part of it, but a deal would have made sense. It was not based on record whatsoever. I think it was a good deal for the future of the team.” (Kyle Meinke)
- Campbell thinks there will be some benefit for other players following Hockenson’s departure: “As good as TJ was, there’s things that we’ll be able to do better potentially having other guys on the field. There is always some of that give and take no matter what player’s out there.” (Eric Woodyard)
- Campbell is confident fifth-round TE James Mitchell will be ready for an increased role: “We think he’s gonna be ready for that.” (Colton Pouncey)
- Campbell mentioned TE Brock Wright (concussion) should also be ready for Week 9. (Kyle Meinke)
- Holmes declined to comment on whether he has the authority to make a coaching change at the end of this season. (Birkett)
- Campbell said RB D’Andre Swift (groin) “feels better” than he did the previous week. He missed practice again on Wednesday, though. (Meinke)
- Campbell added DE Charles Harris (groin), CB Mike Hughes (knee), S DeShon Elliott (finger), FB Jason Cabinda (ankle). (Meinke)
- Lions P Jack Fox‘s four-year, $14.96 million extension included a $1.75 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2.115 million, $2.975 million, $2.7 million and $2.725 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)
- There’s also a $1.1 million roster bonus in 2023, which is guaranteed along with his 2023 base salary. Fox’s 2024 base salary becomes guaranteed shortly after the start of the 2023 league year, and there is another $250,000 roster bonus due in 2026. There are annual $150,000 workout bonuses in 2024-2026.
Packers
- Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Sentinel-Journal reports the Packers were in the running to acquire WR Chase Claypool and offered the same compensation as the Bears. However, Pittsburgh thought Chicago’s second-round pick would end up being “considerably higher” than Green Bay’s.
- ESPN’s Rob Demovsky confirms Claypool was the top wide receiver target for Green Bay ahead of the trade deadline, and adds they also were in the market for tight ends.
- Demovsky says it’s not clear if the Packers were involved in talks for former Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Vikings inside the NFC North, but he notes Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likely believed a tight end could help Green Bay more than a receiver.
- Texans WR Brandin Cooks was available but Demovsky says his $18 million guaranteed base salary in 2023 was a non-starter for the Packers.
- The Packers were involved in talks for another offensive weapon but the team ended up taking him off the block. (Demovsky)
- Packers LB Krys Barnes returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 1. (Ryan Wood)
Vikings
- Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said that recently acquired TE T.J. Hockenson having a year left on his contract for 2023 was a factor in their decision to trade for him. (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they had a “lot of dialogue” with TE Irv Smith Jr. (ankle) about the move for Hockenson and want to make sure they handle his injury correctly: “Lot of dialogue with Irv Smith Jr., trying to make sure we handle his injury the right way to hopefully get him back.” (Andrew Krammer)
- They also plan to have Hockenson play right away, at least in a smaller role before ramping up: “Adding a player of T.J.’s caliber .. situationally, I see some real opportunities for him (Sunday). We are in mid-season, try not to overload.”
