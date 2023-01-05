NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
It continues to be a struggle for the Bears to integrate WR Chase Claypool into their offense after making a major in-season trade for him. In the Week 17 loss to the Lions, Claypool dropped his only target and was visibly frustrated with how things were going on the sideline. He had to be calmed down by QB Justin Fields, who preached patience on Claypool’s role afterward.
“He’s a hard worker,” Fields said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “I know he wants to be great, so I think just the more time we get to spend with each other, the more time we get to know each other. And I told some guys in there, just being able to practice earlier in the week, that just gets me on the same page with him, just seeing how he runs routes, some of the stuff like that. So, of course, we want to get him the ball, but yeah, I mean just being passionate about the game like he is and his want to be great I think is good for our team, and we’re just going to keep getting better and keep growing and learning.”
Packers
- The Packers hosted defensive backs Nasir Greer and Michael Griffin for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said OL Chris Reed did well during the team’s walkthrough. Reed is the third center after Garrett Bradbury and Austin Schlottmann, both who are hurt right now, and struggled when pressed into action in Week 17.
“There’s a complexity there to our snap counts, and really to our offense as a whole. And in that complexity is a lot of good strategy, but it can be a lot. That was a tough ask for him on Sunday, but now he’ll have more time and it makes a big difference,” he said via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
- Bradbury, who suffered a back injury after a car accident, said his back is “feeling better” and they want to avoid him having a setback by practicing: “It’s feeling better, it’s just let’s not have a setback and jump into practice right now. I think we’re all on the same page with the trainers, doctors and me. Let’s just take careful steps along the way while doing more each day. I like where we’re at.” (Andrew Krammer)
