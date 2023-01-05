NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Packers, Vikings

It continues to be a struggle for the Bears to integrate WR Chase Claypool into their offense after making a major in-season trade for him. In the Week 17 loss to the Lions, Claypool dropped his only target and was visibly frustrated with how things were going on the sideline. He had to be calmed down by QB Justin Fields, who preached patience on Claypool’s role afterward.

“He’s a hard worker,” Fields said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “I know he wants to be great, so I think just the more time we get to spend with each other, the more time we get to know each other. And I told some guys in there, just being able to practice earlier in the week, that just gets me on the same page with him, just seeing how he runs routes, some of the stuff like that. So, of course, we want to get him the ball, but yeah, I mean just being passionate about the game like he is and his want to be great I think is good for our team, and we’re just going to keep getting better and keep growing and learning.”