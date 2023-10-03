NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears TE Cole Kmet has known WR Chase Claypool going back to when they both played at Notre Dame. He emphasized his personal relationship with Claypool will continue even as the receiver seems headed for a divorce with the team, and plans on reaching out to him to let him know that he’s there for anything he may need.

“Look, I’m just going to be there for him as a friend, you know what I mean?” Kmet said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “At the end of the day, we’re all adults here and everyone gets to make their own decisions and can say what they want to say on things and act how they want to act, whatever it may be. But as a friend, I’m always there for Chase whether he’s here or somewhere else, wherever it is. I’m a guy that will always be there for him and if he needs advice – I haven’t been able to hit him up yet, but will hit him up today after we’re done with meetings and whatnot. At the end of the day, it’s on him to do what he’s got to do and just as a friend I’m going to be there for him.”

Bears S Jaquan Brisker was fined $9,287 for unnecessary roughness and CB Tyrique Stevenson was fined $6,515 for unnecessary roughness from Week 3.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said WR Jameson Williams could be on a snap count this weekend.

“If he does play, he can’t play 60 plays,” Campbell said, via PFT. “That’s not smart. So we can’t do that to him. So we’ll see where it goes. It’s all about improvement, no different than the rest of the team. Every week we just got to get a little bit better. He just needs to get a little bit better and we’ll take it from there.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said the team hopes to get DB Lewis Cine some work this week while he returns from a hamstring injury. He added OL Garrett Bradbury was close to playing Sunday and has a good chance to suit up this week. (Ben Goessling)