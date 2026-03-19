NFC Notes: Chig Okonkwo, Hollywood Brown, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders signed TE Chig Okonkwo this offseason, landing one of the top tight ends on the market. Okonkwo said he identified Washington as one of the “top teams” he wanted to join.

“They were definitely one of the top teams for me, even before free agency, when I was looking up where I could potentially end up,” Okonkwo said, via CommandersWire.

Okonkwo said he spoke to HC Dan Quinn, OC David Blough, and passing game coordinator David Raih during the recruiting process, and they all described their vision for him in their offense.

“I talked to [OC David] Blough, [Passing game coordinator David] Raih, and coach [Dan] Quinn. They all just had a vision for me, man, to just come out here and be a playmaker, be explosive, be that spark, be that guy who can run routes, do different things, be a mismatch. Just be a playmaker with the plays I’m given, be super tough when I get the ball on the field, just use my YAC abilities. That’s what they’re looking for in a guy like me to bring to the offense.”

Eagles

The Eagles signed WR Hollywood Brown, who is entering the eighth year of his career and his fourth different team. Brown still feels like he has a lot to prove after injuries have impacted his production in recent years.

“For me, I still feel like I have a lot left to prove,” Brown said, via NFL.com. “My injuries in my past really derailed me from showcasing what all I can be. Just having people that believe in me and me going somewhere I can win. I want to go somewhere that can win that I can come in and help, come in and showcase what I can do on a winning team, and be a part of something special.”

A.J. Brown has frequently come up as a player who could be traded this offseason, but Hollywood Brown is hopeful about him staying put.

“We talked about it. Of course, I want A.J. there,” Hollywood Brown said. “You want to be surrounded by great players, and he’s a great player. And his last name is Brown. I want him there. But at the end of the day, me understanding that it’s a business, he’s got to do what he’s got to do. Whatever he feels that’s best for him. But, for me, I’m coming in and I’m trying to make plays. Whoever’s in the building, we’re going to get it right, and that’s all I’m trying to do.”

As for QB Jalen Hurts facing criticism last season, Brown is confident that his vertical skillset matches well with Hurts.

“Everybody’s got their opinion,” Brown said. “That’s why we love this game. That’s why we love this sport, because anybody can chime in. You can’t be mad at somebody speaking their opinion, but I personally feel like he’s one of the top vertical passers in the league. His deep ball is great. He’s one of the best vertical throwers in the league. That’s attractive to a receiver. He’s putting it on the money, and on third down when it matters, money downs, he can make it happen. However he’s got to do it, don’t matter how it looks, he’s going to make it happen.”

Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic takes a look at the Giants’ remaining needs following the first wave of free agency.

Duggan has the defensive line as a high need and feels it’s shocking that they haven’t made a single move to address the position group. He names DJ Reader and Calais Campbell as two veterans who stand out among the remaining free agents.

and as two veterans who stand out among the remaining free agents. Duggan lists the running back spot as a “medium” need, and thinks the team’s interest in Kenneth Walker before he signed with the Chiefs will fuel speculation that they’ll take Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love at No. 5 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

before he signed with the Chiefs will fuel speculation that they’ll take Notre Dame’s at No. 5 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Duggan also has the offensive line as a medium-level need, noting that they still have a “gaping hole” at right guard. He names free agents like Wyatt Teller, Kevin Zeitler, Joel Bitonio, and Greg Van Roten as quality guards who are still available. In the end, Duggan could see New York bringing back Van Roten as a contingency plan.

and as quality guards who are still available. In the end, Duggan could see New York bringing back Van Roten as a contingency plan. Inside linebacker is another medium-level need for Duggan, writing that Ohio State’s Sonny Styles is a candidate for them at No. 5 overall.

is a candidate for them at No. 5 overall. Cornerback is the final medium-level need in Duggan’s list, naming L’Jarius Sneed and Marshon Lattimore as two veteran free agents to consider. Duggan could also see more chatter involving LSU CB Mansoor Delane pick up as the draft gets closer.