NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Draft Visits, Falcons, Saints

“I’m feeling very good about it,” Licht said on The Drive with TKras. “He’s hitting all of his milestones. He’s hitting all of his markers. He’s where he’s supposed to be. We’re not going to try to set any records for the fastest rehab because we want to make sure everything’s done right and just get him out there for the regular season. Right now, we’re taking it week by week. I’ve said this time and time before, but I would never bet against Chris.”

Licht admitted that another team was offering Godwin a “blank check” to sign with them and was asked if he thought there was a possibility the team would lose the star receiver.

“I did,” Licht replied. “To be honest with you, I did. And it’s not a good feeling. Stopped short of throwing up in my trash can in my office. Chris has meant a lot. Kind of went through the same thing last year with Mike (Evans). He’s the epitome of a teammate, and I could say the same thing about Mike and Lavonte (David), too. We’re just so fortunate to have veteran leaders like the three of them. I don’t think we’ll ever be able to replicate that. He left a lot of money on the table. He valued the culture here, the city, the fans, being able to hopefully retire as a Buccaneer. I think there’s some value in that. I said at the press conference that we get a lot of kudos for being loyal to our players, but in this case, in a lot of these cases, I mean he was loyal to us. I’ll forever be grateful for the decision he and (his wife) Mariah made.”