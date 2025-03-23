NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Draft Visits, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht provided an update on WR Chris Godwin‘s health and recovery during a recent radio appearance.
“I’m feeling very good about it,” Licht said on The Drive with TKras. “He’s hitting all of his milestones. He’s hitting all of his markers. He’s where he’s supposed to be. We’re not going to try to set any records for the fastest rehab because we want to make sure everything’s done right and just get him out there for the regular season. Right now, we’re taking it week by week. I’ve said this time and time before, but I would never bet against Chris.”
Licht admitted that another team was offering Godwin a “blank check” to sign with them and was asked if he thought there was a possibility the team would lose the star receiver.
“I did,” Licht replied. “To be honest with you, I did. And it’s not a good feeling. Stopped short of throwing up in my trash can in my office. Chris has meant a lot. Kind of went through the same thing last year with Mike (Evans). He’s the epitome of a teammate, and I could say the same thing about Mike and Lavonte (David), too. We’re just so fortunate to have veteran leaders like the three of them. I don’t think we’ll ever be able to replicate that. He left a lot of money on the table. He valued the culture here, the city, the fans, being able to hopefully retire as a Buccaneer. I think there’s some value in that. I said at the press conference that we get a lot of kudos for being loyal to our players, but in this case, in a lot of these cases, I mean he was loyal to us. I’ll forever be grateful for the decision he and (his wife) Mariah made.”
According to Licht, one team (reportedly the Patriots) told Godwin it would beat whatever the Buccaneers’ best offer was, yet Godwin took less from Tampa Bay in order to help them remain under the salary cap and still have room to sign more players.
“There were several teams that inquired but there was one that kept writing him blank checks,” Licht said. “We got to a point of what we could do in order to keep everything together and add some pieces here, and he took it. A man of character. We’re so fortunate to have him.”
Falcons
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston took an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Billy Marshall)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly has seven official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Falcons. (James Crepea)
- Michigan CB Will Johnson took an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Dave Birkett)
- Alabama OLB Que Robinson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)
- Cal LB Teddye Buchanan met with the Falcons in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Saints
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly has seven official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Saints. (James Crepea)
- Cincinnati OL Luke Kandra and John Williams have private workouts scheduled with the Saints. (Tony Pauline)
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Saints hosted Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin for a private workout.
- UCLA LB Joe Vaughn met with the Saints at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
- Oklahoma State CB Korie Black has a private workout scheduled with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
- Baylor DE Tyler Batty has a private workout scheduled with the Saints. (Tony Pauline)
