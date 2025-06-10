NFC Notes: Chris Olave, Jalon Walker, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris feels that first-round OLB Jalon Walker has been very coachable since joining the roster and performs in practice at a high level.

“He knows how to practice at a very high level,” Morris said, via Will McFadden of the team website. “He wants to get better and better every single day, and he seems like he does. He’s an instant coach. . . . You just tell him something, and he does it the first time every single time. He goes out and is able to get that stuff done. So, that stuff has been absolutely amazing and awesome with him.”

“He goes out and is able to get that stuff done,” Morris added. “So that stuff has been absolutely amazing and awesome with him. I look forward, really, with all those guys, but particularly him. He’s very easy to coach.”

Panthers

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero was asked what the pass-rushing group will look like as the team moves on without veteran presence Jadeveon Clowney.

“Dan [Morgan] and Dave [Canales] have been very open and they communicate to me, certainly, the things that I need to know, and I’m very, very appreciative of that,” Evero stated, via PanthersWire.com. “Obviously, this was the decision that was made. I’m very, very appreciative of JD, and also Shaquille [Shaq Thompson] as well. I need to mention them as well. But certainly appreciate those guys and sacrifices and what they brought to our program last year. But this thing—as you guys all know—this league is always evolving, the teams are always evolving, and we’ve moved forward in this direction. We’re looking forward.”

“We’re certainly looking for everyone in that room—and really, on the entire defense, coaches included—to perform better,” Evero added. “But in terms of leadership, I certainly love what Pat Jones is gonna bring to the table, what D.J. Wonnum is gonna bring to the table, DJ Johnson going into his third year, the leadership of Coach [AC] Carter as well.”

Saints

Saints WR Chris Olave has been the subject of trade rumors, but HC Kellen Moore put those to rest while recently speaking to reporters.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about that,” Moore said. “We feel really, really good about Chris. He’s had an excellent offseason, he’s had an excellent career so far and he’s going to have an excellent future.”